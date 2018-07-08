Australia vs Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman hit a T20I career-best 91 to lead Pakistan to a six-wicket victory over Australia in the Tri-series final in Harare.

D'Arcy Short (76) and captain Aaron Finch shared a 95-run opening stand in just 9.5 overs but after a middle-order slump, the Baggy Greens set Sarfraz Ahmed's side 184 to win.

Despite losing debutant Sahibzada Farhan and Hussain Talat for ducks in the first over of their innings, Pakistan recovered as opener Fakhar struck 12 fours and three sixes before Asif Ali sealed the trophy with four balls remaining.

After opting to bat first, Australia's openers struck 12 boundaries in the first 10 overs but Farhan took a good catch at cover to get rid of Finch three runs short of his half-century.

Short continued to play aggressively but his dismissal in the 17th over, in an identical fashion to his skipper, Australia lost four wickets in 13 balls as they posted a lower than expected 183-8.

But, Glenn Maxwell gave his side the perfect start, as Farhan was stumped off the second ball and Talat drove the spinner to backward point.

However, Pakistan lived up to their title as the no 1 T20I side in the world, as Fakhar struck 91 off 46 balls and was backed up by an impressive unbeaten 43 from Shoaib Malik as Pakistan recorded their highest successful chase in 20 overs.