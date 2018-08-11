Derbyshire and Leicestershire were denied the chance to chase a consolation win when their Vitality Blast match was abandoned due to rain.

The knock-out stages of the competition were beyond the reach of both teams but a competitive match was in prospect before the weather worsened in the 15th over of Leicestershire's innings and no further play was possible.

Batting was never likely to be easy for the visiting Foxes after being put in on a miserable evening in Derby, but they recovered from 50 for four in the eighth over to reach 103 without further loss by the time the match was called off.

Colin Ackermann and Ateeq Javid were setting about the innings repair job with patience, although Javid broke the shackles in the 14th over, diverting a short ball just wide of short third man and striking the next delivery from Safyaan Sharif over long off for six.

The fifth-wicket pair brought up their 50 partnership in the next over but the steady drizzle which had been falling throughout turned heavier and the players were taken off four balls into the 15th over.

