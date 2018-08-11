Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Derbys

 
Result
Badge

Leics

103-4

No Result

Derbys vs Leics

Derbyshire and Leicestershire thwarted by rain in Vitality Blast

Leicestershire skipper Colin Ackermann was 24no off 21 balls when rain intervened

Derbyshire and Leicestershire were denied the chance to chase a consolation win when their Vitality Blast match was abandoned due to rain.

SCORECARD

The knock-out stages of the competition were beyond the reach of both teams but a competitive match was in prospect before the weather worsened in the 15th over of Leicestershire's innings and no further play was possible.

Batting was never likely to be easy for the visiting Foxes after being put in on a miserable evening in Derby, but they recovered from 50 for four in the eighth over to reach 103 without further loss by the time the match was called off.

Colin Ackermann and Ateeq Javid were setting about the innings repair job with patience, although Javid broke the shackles in the 14th over, diverting a short ball just wide of short third man and striking the next delivery from Safyaan Sharif over long off for six.

The fifth-wicket pair brought up their 50 partnership in the next over but the steady drizzle which had been falling throughout turned heavier and the players were taken off four balls into the 15th over.

Match Details

Date
11th Aug 2018
Toss
Derbyshire Falcons won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The 3aaa County Ground
Umpires
M Burns, J W Lloyds
TV Umpire
P J Hartley

leics BATTING CARD

Batsman R
N.J. Dexter c Critchley b Ferguson 15
H.J. Swindells c Godleman b Rampaul 15
M.J. Cosgrove c Wilson b Viljoen 4
B.A. Raine c MacLeod b Hughes 10
C.N. Ackermann Not out 24
A. Javid Not out 28
Extras 2nb, 1w, 4b, 7
Total 14.3 Overs 103 - 4
Full Batting Card

derbys BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
R Rampaul 2.3 0 16 1
S. Sharif 3 0 25 0
L.H. Ferguson 3 0 17 1
G.C. Viljoen 3 0 25 1
Hughes 3 0 16 1
Full Bowling Card

