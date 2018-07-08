Worcestershire Rapids extended their 100 per cent record to the start of Blast as they claimed a six-wicket win over Derbyshire Falcons in a low-scoring match at Derby.

Having been put in to bat, Billy Slater (33), Gary Wilson (28) and Anuj Dal (35) were the only batsmen to make double figures as the hosts struggled to 135-9.

A run-a-ball 65 from Martin Guptill set up the visitors chase as Ben Cox (13 not out) and Ross Whiteley (9 not out) guided them home with 10 balls spare. SCORECARD

NORTH GROUP

Unbeaten half-centuries from Ian Bell and Adam Hose saw Birmingham Bears cruise to an eight-wicket win over Yorkshire Vikings at Edgbaston.

Gary Ballance had struck 79 off just 49 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes in his innings but failed to get much support from his teammates as the visitors managed 157-7 from their 20 overs.

Bell shared an opening stand of 55 with Ed Pollock and brought up his half-century off 40 balls but it was Hose who fired the hosts home, launching Jack Brooks for a six to bring up his fifty and seal the win. SCORECARD



In another low-scoring match at Old Trafford, an unbeaten 64 from Alex Davies saw Lancashire Lightning to an eight-wicket victory over Northamptonshire Steelbacks.

Although Richard Levi smacked 40 off 21 balls, when the Steelbacks opener was caught-and-bowled by Jordon Clark the visitors' innings fell apart - with Seekkuge Prasanna the only other player to make over 10 as they struggled to 123-9.

In reply, Prasanna had Liam Livingstone caught behind off the fourth ball of the innings but Davies hit eight fours and a six to help the hosts home in 16.1 overs. SCORECARD

Nottinghamshire Outlaws earned a 19-run win over Leicestershire Foxes after Tom Moores and Samit Patel shared a 97-run third-wicket partnership.

Outlaws captain Dan Christian followed up his century on Friday with 47 as the visitors made 199-8 at Grace Road.

Cameron Delport (33) and Neil Dexter (43) got the Foxes off to a good start, sharing a 51-run opening stand but once former was bowled by Luke Fletcher and Ish Sodhi had Dexter caught, the hosts were unable to catch up with the run rate. SCORECARD

SOUTH GROUP

A brilliant knock of 88 from Luke Wright helped Sussex Sharks win their second successive match in the Blast as they overcame Glamorgan by eight wickets in Cardiff.

Sussex spinner Rashid Khan picked up 2-27 but Colin Ingram's unbeaten 81 from 44 balls, which included 11 boundaries, saw the hosts put on 173-4.

Michael Hogan had Phil Salt caught behind for seven, but Wright and Laurie Evans (65 not out) shared a 123-run second-wicket stand to ensure the away side maintained their unbeaten start to the competition. SCORECARD

Gloucestershire captain Michael Klinger's 65 led his side to a simple six-wicket win over Middlesex at Uxbridge.

After restricting the hosts to 160-7, Klinger's 49-ball knock included just three boundaries but the visitors eased home with eight balls spare. SCORECARD

A century second-wicket partnership between Daniel Bell-Drummond (58) and Heino Kuhn (67 not out) saw Kent pick up their second win as they picked up an eight-wicket victory over Somerset.

James Hildreth's 57 was the backbone of the hosts' innings at Taunton as his side made 159-6 but the visitors were untroubled in their chase, as Kuhn hit his first half-century in Blast this year. SCORECARD