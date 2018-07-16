England Lions vs India A

Alastair Cook has warmed up for next month's Test series against India by hitting a century for England Lions at Worcester.

The former England captain was part of a strong Lions XI, featuring six players with full Test caps, to face India A at New Road and ended day one unbeaten on 154.

Surrey opener Rory Burns (5) captained the Lions but he was dismissed early, allowing fellow England hopeful Nick Gubbins to join Cook at the crease in the fourth over.

The pair put on 155 for the second wicket before Gubbins fell to Ankit Rajpoot for 73 in the afternoon session.

Cook was 81 not out at tea and his partnership with another current Test player, Dawid Malan, passed 50 soon after the interval.

The left-hander eased his way through the nineties and went to three figures from 173 balls with a boundary off Navdeep Saini in the 68th over.

Having scored just two runs in his previous four innings, including three ducks, Malan (59no) reached a much-needed fifty before bad light stopped play with just two of the scheduled 90 overs still to be bowled as England closed on 310-2.

