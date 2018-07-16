Cricket Match

Day 1 of 4
Badge

England Lions

310-2 (88.0 ov)
Close
Badge

India A

 

England Lions are 310 for 2

England Lions vs India A

Alastair Cook scores century for England Lions against India A at Worcester

Cook (154no) shares unbeaten stand of 146 with Dawid Malan (59no)

Alastair Cook scored a century on day one of England Lions' game with India A

Alastair Cook has warmed up for next month's Test series against India by hitting a century for England Lions at Worcester.

SCORECARD | ENGLAND FIXTURES

The former England captain was part of a strong Lions XI, featuring six players with full Test caps, to face India A at New Road and ended day one unbeaten on 154.

Surrey opener Rory Burns (5) captained the Lions but he was dismissed early, allowing fellow England hopeful Nick Gubbins to join Cook at the crease in the fourth over.

The pair put on 155 for the second wicket before Gubbins fell to Ankit Rajpoot for 73 in the afternoon session.

Cook was 81 not out at tea and his partnership with another current Test player, Dawid Malan, passed 50 soon after the interval.

The left-hander eased his way through the nineties and went to three figures from 173 balls with a boundary off Navdeep Saini in the 68th over.

Having scored just two runs in his previous four innings, including three ducks, Malan (59no) reached a much-needed fifty before bad light stopped play with just two of the scheduled 90 overs still to be bowled as England closed on 310-2.

Watch the third ODI between England and India from 12pm, Tuesday on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Match Details

Date
16th - 19th Jul 2018
Toss
England Lions won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
New Road
Umpires
I D Blackwell, J D Middlebrook

england lions BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.J. Burns c Agarwal b Saini 5
A.N. Cook Not out 154
N.R.T. Gubbins c Vijay b Rajpoot 73
D.J. Malan Not out 59
Extras 3nb, 1w, 13b, 2lb 19
Total 88.0 Overs 310 - 2
Full Batting Card

india a BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
A.S. Rajpoot 16 5 41 1
N.A. Saini 18 4 61 1
M. Siraj 14 0 51 0
J. Yadav 28 4 93 0
Nadeem 9 1 38 0
Vijay 3 0 11 0
Full Bowling Card

