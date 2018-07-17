England Lions vs India A

Chris Woakes passed his first test as he bids to prove his fitness coming back from a knee injury, bowling seven overs on day two of England Lions' unofficial Test against India A.

The Lions pressed home their advantage at Worcester, closing the day 279 runs ahead with India 144-4, though the hosts did collapse from 345-2 to 423 all out in their first innings.

Alastair Cook - 154 not out overnight - was the first wicket to fall, bowled by Ankit Rajpoot (2-64) for 180, while Dawid Malan (74), who hit a half-century on day one, fell short of a ton, also bowled by Mohammed Siraj (4-79).

Siraj and slow-left-armer Shahbaz Nadeem (3-46) then ran through the rest of the England order, with Woakes managing 15, batting as high as No 6 in the order.

In reply, 18-year-old opener Prithvi Shaw (62 off 82 balls) was very impressive for India, going through to a quickfire fifty before being the last wicket to fall, out to Sam Curran (1-43).

Essex seamer Jamie Porter (1-25) picked up Murali Vijay lbw for eight, while Yorkshire's Matthew Fisher (2-24) claimed Mayank Agarwal for a duck, caught behind, and captain Karun Nair for four.

Woakes got through seven wicketless overs unscathed, bowling two maidens and conceding just 16 runs, while Somerset spinner Jack Leach - also in contention to play the first Test against India at Edgbaston - got through five overs for 22.

After Prithvi's wicket, Ajinkya Rahane (26no) and Rishabh Pant (37no) put on an unbroken stand of 51 for the fifth wicket to give the touring Indian team a lift going into day three.