England Lions vs India A

Sam Curran completed a five-wicket haul before Alastair Cook fell cheaply and Dawid Malan scored 56 on day three of England Lions' clash with India A in Worcester.

Curran (5-43), who made his Test debut against Pakistan in June, dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for 49 as India A lost their last six wickets for eight runs to be bowled out for 197 - Rishabh Pant (58) putting on 96 with Rahane for the fifth wicket on the day he was named in India's Test squad.

Chris Woakes, looking to prove his fitness ahead of the first Test at Edgbaston on August 1, struck twice, including bowling Pant, as he finished with figures of 2-28 from 13 overs at New Road.

Cook, a certainty to open the batting for England in Birmingham, then failed to back up his first-innings 180 as he was castled by Mohammed Siraj for five, Siraj also accounting for Lions skipper Rory Burns (38) and Nick Gubbins (9) before the hosts declared on 194-5 to set India A 421 to win.

Malan followed up his first-innings 74 with 54 before he was bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem, while Ollie Pope was unbeaten on 50 when Burns called his team in after Woakes (28) was caught off Navdeep Saini.

India A tumbled to 0-2 with Murali Vijay and Prithvi Shaw dismissed for ducks by Jamie Porter and Curran respectively and then closed on 11-3 after Porter pinned Mayank Agarwal (1) lbw from the second ball of the fifth over.

India A earlier progressed from their overnight 144-4 to 189-4 but collapsed once Pant was cleaned up by Woakes - Woakes also bowling Jayant Yadav (5) with Curran trapping Siraj (1), Nadeem (0) and Saini (0) lbw.

Curran stepped in for the injured Ben Stokes in the Headingley Test against Pakistan last month and could be a contender to replace the all-rounder again in the second Test against India at Lord's from August 9 - a game Stokes will miss due to his trial for affray.

