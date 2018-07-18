Cricket Match

Day 3 of 4
Badge

England Lions

423 & 194-5 (128.5 ov)
Close
Badge

India A

197 & 11-3

India A need 410 runs to win

England Lions vs India A

Sam Curran takes five wickets for England Lions before Dawid Malan scores 56 against India A

Alastair Cook bowled for five on day three of tour match at New Road; Chris Woakes takes two wickets from his 13 overs

Sam Curran claimed 5-43 in India's 197 all out

Sam Curran completed a five-wicket haul before Alastair Cook fell cheaply and Dawid Malan scored 56 on day three of England Lions' clash with India A in Worcester.

SCORECARD

Curran (5-43), who made his Test debut against Pakistan in June, dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for 49 as India A lost their last six wickets for eight runs to be bowled out for 197 - Rishabh Pant (58) putting on 96 with Rahane for the fifth wicket on the day he was named in India's Test squad.

v

Live Test Cricket

England vs India

August 1, 2018, 10:00am


Chris Woakes, looking to prove his fitness ahead of the first Test at Edgbaston on August 1, struck twice, including bowling Pant, as he finished with figures of 2-28 from 13 overs at New Road.

Cook, a certainty to open the batting for England in Birmingham, then failed to back up his first-innings 180 as he was castled by Mohammed Siraj for five, Siraj also accounting for Lions skipper Rory Burns (38) and Nick Gubbins (9) before the hosts declared on 194-5 to set India A 421 to win.

Malan followed up his first-innings 74 with 54 before he was bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem, while Ollie Pope was unbeaten on 50 when Burns called his team in after Woakes (28) was caught off Navdeep Saini.

Dawid Malan passed fifty twice in the game at New Road

India A tumbled to 0-2 with Murali Vijay and Prithvi Shaw dismissed for ducks by Jamie Porter and Curran respectively and then closed on 11-3 after Porter pinned Mayank Agarwal (1) lbw from the second ball of the fifth over.

India A earlier progressed from their overnight 144-4 to 189-4 but collapsed once Pant was cleaned up by Woakes - Woakes also bowling Jayant Yadav (5) with Curran trapping Siraj (1), Nadeem (0) and Saini (0) lbw.

Curran stepped in for the injured Ben Stokes in the Headingley Test against Pakistan last month and could be a contender to replace the all-rounder again in the second Test against India at Lord's from August 9 - a game Stokes will miss due to his trial for affray.

Match Details

Date
16th - 19th Jul 2018
Toss
England Lions won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
New Road
Umpires
I D Blackwell, J D Middlebrook

india a BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M. Vijay b Porter 0
P.P. Shaw c Malan b Curran 0
S. Nadeem Not out 10
M.A. Agarwal lbw Porter 1
Extras 0
Total 4.2 Overs 11 - 3
Full Batting Card

england lions BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
J.A. Porter 2.2 1 4 2
S.M. Curran 2 1 7 1
Full Bowling Card

