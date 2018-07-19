Cricket Match

Day 4 of 4
Badge

England Lions

423 & 194-5
Result
Badge

India A

197 & 167

England Lions win by 253 runs

England Lions vs India A

Dom Bess claims the two key wickets as England Lions thrash India A at New Road

Somerset spinner hoping to retain Test place for India series

Dom Bess dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant in England Lions' win at Worcester

Dom Bess bagged the two key wickets as England Lions completed a thumping 253-run victory over India A on the fourth and final day at Worcester.

Bess removed Rishabh Pant (61) and Ajinkya Rahane (48) - both members of India's Test squad to face England - as the tourists were bowled out 167 in their second innings. SCORECARD

Somerset star Bess will be hoping to keep his spot as England's spinner for the five-Test series against India, which starts at Edgbaston on August 1, after debuting against Pakistan earlier this summer.

v

Live Test Cricket

England vs India

August 1, 2018, 10:00am


However, the 20-year-old could face competition from fit-again county colleague Jack Leach, who claimed the wicket of Jayant Yadav (21) as England dismissed India A in 44 overs.

Leach missed the two-Test series against Pakistan with a broken thumb, having impressed on debut for the senior England side in the final Test against New Zealand in March.

Alastair Cook and Dawid Malan found form in this week's tour fixture at New Road, with Cook hitting 180 in England A's first innings and Malan passing fifty in both knocks.

Alastair Cook scored 180 in the Lions' first innings

Watch the first Test between England and India, from Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) from 10am on Wednesday, August 1.

Match Details

Date
16th - 19th Jul 2018
Toss
England Lions won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
New Road
Umpires
I D Blackwell, J D Middlebrook

india a BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M. Vijay b Porter 0
P.P. Shaw c Malan b Curran 0
S. Nadeem b Curran 10
M.A. Agarwal lbw Porter 1
K.K. Nair c Gubbins b Woakes 13
A.M. Rahane c Fisher b Bess 48
R.R. Pant c Pope b Bess 61
J. Yadav c Porter b Leach 21
M. Siraj b Fisher 11
N.A. Saini Not out 1
Extras 1lb 1
Total All Out, 44.0 Overs 167
Full Batting Card

england lions BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
J.A. Porter 10 2 43 2
S.M. Curran 7 2 17 2
M. Fisher 12 2 29 1
Woakes 5 0 21 1
D.M. Bess 8 1 43 2
Leach 2 0 13 1
Full Bowling Card

