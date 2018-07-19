England Lions vs India A

Dom Bess bagged the two key wickets as England Lions completed a thumping 253-run victory over India A on the fourth and final day at Worcester.

Bess removed Rishabh Pant (61) and Ajinkya Rahane (48) - both members of India's Test squad to face England - as the tourists were bowled out 167 in their second innings. SCORECARD

Somerset star Bess will be hoping to keep his spot as England's spinner for the five-Test series against India, which starts at Edgbaston on August 1, after debuting against Pakistan earlier this summer.

However, the 20-year-old could face competition from fit-again county colleague Jack Leach, who claimed the wicket of Jayant Yadav (21) as England dismissed India A in 44 overs.

Leach missed the two-Test series against Pakistan with a broken thumb, having impressed on debut for the senior England side in the final Test against New Zealand in March.

Alastair Cook and Dawid Malan found form in this week's tour fixture at New Road, with Cook hitting 180 in England A's first innings and Malan passing fifty in both knocks.

