Day 1 of 1
Badge

England U19

150
Result
Badge

S Africa U19

229-9

South Africa Under 19s win by 79 runs

England U19 vs S Africa U19

Makhaya Ntini's son, Thando, takes four wickets as South Africa U19s beat England in first ODI

England skittled for 150 as they slip to defeat in first of three ODIs

0:45
Mark Butcher says Thando Ntini, son of South Africa great Makhaya, has the pace and ability to fashion a fine bowling career.

England Under-19s fell victim to Thando Ntini as the son of former Proteas great Makhaya bagged four wickets to help South Africa win the first ODI of three by 79 runs in Durham.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Seamer Thando celebrated like his father, who claimed 390 wickets in his 101 Tests, as he picked up 4-19 to sink the hosts for 150 in 39.4 overs as they replied to the tourists' 229-9 at Emirates Riverside.

Ntini had Ben Charlesworth (1) caught behind from a beauty with his first ball, while he also accounted for Ollie Robinson (54) and then took two wickets in two deliveries in the 30th over.

Ntini took 4-19 for South Africa U19s against England at Durham

"Dad has been watching back home in South Africa so he should be really proud of my performance," Ntini, who described his delivery to dismiss Charlesworth as a "loosener", told Sky Sports.

Sky Sports' Mark Butcher said: "The temptation is always to talk about his old man but he is someone who is going to have his own career.

"He is an athlete and has rare ability to bowl the ball quickly and makes the new-ball move, while he took three for nothing in the middle overs in no time."

Ollie Robinson top-scored for England with 54 from 74 balls

Robinson was the standout batsman for England, who swept the preceding Test series 2-0, with the home side now needing to win in Gosforth on Thursday to keep the series alive and take it to a decider in Scarborough on Sunday.

Spin had done the damage for England in the South Africa innings, with Jordan Cook snaring 4-30 and Harrison Ward taking 2-29 - Jonathan Bird top-scoring for the visitors with 51.

Match Details

Date
23rd Jul 2018
Toss
England Under 19s won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Emirates Riverside
Umpires
S J O'Shaughnessy, N A Mallender
TV Umpire
R White

england u19 BATTING CARD

Batsman R
B.G. Charlesworth c Qeshile b Ntini 1
H.D. Ward s Qeshile b Molefe 1
J.A. Haynes lbw Molefe 1
T. Banton lbw Campher 9
O.G. Robinson c de Klerk b Ntini 54
J.L. Davies c Molefe b Peters 6
J.D. Cook c Qeshile b Ntini 13
L.B.K. Hollman Not out 30
A.W. Finch c Richards b Ntini 0
J.H. Plom b de Klerk 12
N.J.H. Kimber c Qeshile b de Klerk 0
Extras 2nb, 1 9b, 2lb 23
Total All Out, 39.4 Overs 150
s africa u19 BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K. Molefe 9 0 29 2
M. Ntini 8 1 19 4
G.G. Peters 9 2 36 1
C. Campher 9 1 37 1
J.P. de Klerk 4.4 0 18 2
