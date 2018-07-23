Mark Butcher says Thando Ntini, son of South Africa great Makhaya, has the pace and ability to fashion a fine bowling career.

England Under-19s fell victim to Thando Ntini as the son of former Proteas great Makhaya bagged four wickets to help South Africa win the first ODI of three by 79 runs in Durham.

Seamer Thando celebrated like his father, who claimed 390 wickets in his 101 Tests, as he picked up 4-19 to sink the hosts for 150 in 39.4 overs as they replied to the tourists' 229-9 at Emirates Riverside.

Ntini had Ben Charlesworth (1) caught behind from a beauty with his first ball, while he also accounted for Ollie Robinson (54) and then took two wickets in two deliveries in the 30th over.

"Dad has been watching back home in South Africa so he should be really proud of my performance," Ntini, who described his delivery to dismiss Charlesworth as a "loosener", told Sky Sports.

Sky Sports' Mark Butcher said: "The temptation is always to talk about his old man but he is someone who is going to have his own career.

"He is an athlete and has rare ability to bowl the ball quickly and makes the new-ball move, while he took three for nothing in the middle overs in no time."

Robinson was the standout batsman for England, who swept the preceding Test series 2-0, with the home side now needing to win in Gosforth on Thursday to keep the series alive and take it to a decider in Scarborough on Sunday.

Spin had done the damage for England in the South Africa innings, with Jordan Cook snaring 4-30 and Harrison Ward taking 2-29 - Jonathan Bird top-scoring for the visitors with 51.

