Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 
In Play
Badge

India

29-1  (9.2 ov)

India are 29 for 1 with 40.4 overs left

England vs India

England v India LIVE!

Live commentary and in-play clips from the series-deciding third ODI between England and India at Headingley. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
17th Jul 2018
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Headingley
Umpires
B N J Oxenford, M A Gough
TV Umpire
R S A Palliyaguruge
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
R T Robinson

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.G. Sharma c Wood b Willey 2
S. Dhawan Not out 14
V. Kohli Not out 13
Extras 0
Total 9.2 Overs 29 - 1
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Wood 4.4 2 14 0
Willey 4 0 11 1
Full Bowling Card