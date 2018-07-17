England vs India

Cricket Match
India are 29 for 1 with 40.4 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 17th Jul 2018
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Headingley
- Umpires
- B N J Oxenford, M A Gough
- TV Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- R T Robinson
india BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.G. Sharma
|c Wood b Willey
|2
|S. Dhawan
|Not out
|14
|V. Kohli
|Not out
|13
|Extras
|0
|Total
|9.2 Overs
|29 - 1
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Wood
|4.4
|2
|14
|0
|Willey
|4
|0
|11
|1