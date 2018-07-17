Cricket Match
England
India
31-1 (9.4 ov)
England vs India
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|c Wood b Willey
|2
|18
|0
|0
|11.11
|S. Dhawan
|Not out
|15
|25
|2
|0
|60.00
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|14
|15
|2
|0
|93.33
|Extras
|0
|Total
|9.4 Overs, 1 wkts
|31
Fall of Wickets
- 13 Sharma 5.4ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 17th Jul 2018
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Headingley
- Umpires
- B N J Oxenford, M A Gough
- TV Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- R T Robinson
Live Commentary
-
9.4
David Willey to Virat Kohli. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
9.3
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run.
-
9.2
David Willey to Virat Kohli. Length ball, off stump down the track Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
9.1
FOUR! David Willey to Virat Kohli. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past long on for 4 runs.
-
8.6
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
8.5
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
8.4
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
8.3
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
8.2
Mark Wood to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
8.1
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
7.6
David Willey to Virat Kohli. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, shy attempt by Root. Slight mix up between Kohli and Dhawan as Virat calls yes then no, Root picks up and throws but Dhawan had probably just made it back had he hit.
-
7.5
David Willey to Virat Kohli. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
7.4
David Willey to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
7.3
David Willey to Virat Kohli. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
7.2
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
7.1
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, run save by Morgan.
-
6.6
Mark Wood to Virat Kohli. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Willey.
-
6.5
Mark Wood to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
6.4
Mark Wood to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
6.3
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
6.2
Mark Wood to Virat Kohli. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
6.1
Mark Wood to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
5.6
David Willey to Virat Kohli. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.
-
5.5
FOUR! David Willey to Virat Kohli. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, past deep backward point for 4 runs. Decent start for Kohli, he times this perfectly first ball, a lovely square drive that races past point's outstretched hand.
-
5.4
OUT! Caught. David Willey to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep square leg, by Wood. And England have their wicket! It's well-desrved too as these two opening bowlers have really made things difficult and put the pressure on India's opening pair. Rohit looks to flick this over the top and does pick it up quite well, however he picks put the man on the square leg boundary perfectly!
-
5.3
David Willey to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
5.2
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
5.1
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
4.6
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
4.5
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.
-
4.4
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
4.3
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
4.2
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, outside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
4.1
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
3.6
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Stokes. Another good over, good start for England so far, unlucky not to have got themselves a wicket.
-
3.5
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
3.4
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
3.3
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
3.2
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
3.1
David Willey to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
2.6
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
2.5
FOUR! Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, past fine leg for 4 runs. Four more, short from Wood but poorly directed and not very threatening. Dhawan swivels and puts this away, beating the man at fine leg.
-
2.4
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
2.3
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.
-
2.2
FOUR! Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Top shot from Dhawan, a bit of width and no real movement for Wood and Dhawan crashes it through the covers, a beautiful cover drive.
-
2.1
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
1.6
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
1.5
David Willey to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
1.4
David Willey to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
1.3
David Willey to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
1.2
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot dropped, to short leg for 1 run, overthrow by Willey, fielded by Wood.
-
1.1
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
0.6
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler. Excellent start from Wood, some shape away both in the air and off the pitch and he beat the outside edge of Rohit's bat on multiple occasions.
-
0.5
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.4
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.3
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.2
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.