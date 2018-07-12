Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
England

258-8 (48.4 ov)
In Play
India

 

England are 258 for 8 with 1.2 overs left

England vs India

England v India LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the first ODI at Trent Bridge. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Match Details

Date
12th Jul 2018
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Trent Bridge
Umpires
R S A Palliyaguruge, R T Robinson
TV Umpire
B N J Oxenford
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
A G Wharf

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy c Yadav b Yadav 38
J.M. Bairstow lbw Yadav 38
J.E. Root lbw Yadav 3
E.J.G. Morgan c Raina b Chahal 19
B.A. Stokes c Kaul b Yadav 50
J.C. Buttler c Dhoni b Yadav 53
M.M. Ali c Kohli b Yadav 24
D.J. Willey c Rahul b Yadav 1
A.U. Rashid Not out 21
L.E. Plunkett Not out 1
Extras 5w, 5lb 10
Total 48.4 Overs 258 - 8
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Yadav 9 0 62 1
S. Kaul 9.3 0 60 0
Chahal 10 0 51 1
H.H. Pandya 7 0 47 0
K. Yadav 10 0 25 6
Raina 3 1 8 0
Full Bowling Card