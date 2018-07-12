England vs India

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
England are 258 for 8 with 1.2 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 12th Jul 2018
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Trent Bridge
- Umpires
- R S A Palliyaguruge, R T Robinson
- TV Umpire
- B N J Oxenford
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- A G Wharf
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|c Yadav b Yadav
|38
|J.M. Bairstow
|lbw Yadav
|38
|J.E. Root
|lbw Yadav
|3
|E.J.G. Morgan
|c Raina b Chahal
|19
|B.A. Stokes
|c Kaul b Yadav
|50
|J.C. Buttler
|c Dhoni b Yadav
|53
|M.M. Ali
|c Kohli b Yadav
|24
|D.J. Willey
|c Rahul b Yadav
|1
|A.U. Rashid
|Not out
|21
|L.E. Plunkett
|Not out
|1
|Extras
|5w, 5lb
|10
|Total
|48.4 Overs
|258 - 8
india BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Yadav
|9
|0
|62
|1
|S. Kaul
|9.3
|0
|60
|0
|Chahal
|10
|0
|51
|1
|H.H. Pandya
|7
|0
|47
|0
|K. Yadav
|10
|0
|25
|6
|Raina
|3
|1
|8
|0