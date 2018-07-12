Cricket Match
England
258-8 (48.4 ov)
India
England vs India
|England 1st
|258-8 (48.4 ov)
|England are 258 for 8 with 1.2 overs left
England 1st Innings258-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Yadav b Yadav
|38
|35
|6
|0
|108.57
|J.M. Bairstow
|lbw Yadav
|38
|35
|5
|1
|108.57
|J.E. Root
|lbw Yadav
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50.00
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|c Raina b Chahal
|19
|20
|2
|1
|95.00
|B.A. Stokes
|c Kaul b Yadav
|50
|103
|2
|0
|48.54
|J.C. Buttler
|c Dhoni b Yadav
|53
|51
|5
|0
|103.92
|M.M. Ali
|c Kohli b Yadav
|24
|23
|2
|1
|104.35
|D.J. Willey
|c Rahul b Yadav
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|A.U. Rashid
|Not out
|21
|14
|1
|1
|150.00
|L.E. Plunkett
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|5w, 5lb
|10
|Total
|48.4 Overs, 8 wkts
|258
- To Bat:
- M.A. Wood
Fall of Wickets
- 73 Roy 10.2ov
- 81 Root 12.1ov
- 82 Bairstow 12.5ov
- 105 Morgan 19.2ov
- 198 Buttler 38.6ov
- 214 Stokes 44.1ov
- 216 Willey 44.6ov
- 245 Ali 47.4ov
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 12th Jul 2018
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Trent Bridge
- Umpires
- R S A Palliyaguruge, R T Robinson
- TV Umpire
- B N J Oxenford
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- A G Wharf
Live Commentary
-
48.4
Siddarth Kaul to Adil Rashid. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
48.3
SIX! Siddarth Kaul to Adil Rashid. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.
-
48.2
Siddarth Kaul to Liam Plunkett. Reverse Swing-In full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Raina.
-
48.1
Siddarth Kaul to Adil Rashid. Full toss, down leg side backing away Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
47.6
Umesh Yadav to Adil Rashid. Reverse Swing-In yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.
-
47.5
Umesh Yadav to Adil Rashid. Short, outside off stump moves in front pulling, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
47.4
OUT! Caught. Umesh Yadav to Moeen Ali. Reverse Swing-Out half volley, down leg side backing away flick, mis-timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket, by Kohli. Gone this time. Mo tried to clear his front leg and the rope but he didn't connect like he would have hoped. Simple catch into the deep.
-
47.3
FOUR! Umesh Yadav to Moeen Ali. Reverse Swing-Out yorker, off stump backing away Steer, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Used the pace and knew the two men were inside the ring so helped it over the top.
-
47.2
SIX! Umesh Yadav to Moeen Ali. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs. Swung away and over the rope. Solid connection and much needed for England.
-
47.1
Umesh Yadav to Adil Rashid. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
46.6
Siddarth Kaul to Moeen Ali. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kaul.
-
46.5
FOUR! Siddarth Kaul to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Glorious from Moeen. Classical cover drive and splits the two men inside the ring.
-
46.4
Siddarth Kaul to Adil Rashid. Short, outside off stump moves in front pulling, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
46.3
Siddarth Kaul to Adil Rashid. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air under control to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
46.2
FOUR! Siddarth Kaul to Adil Rashid. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Welcome boundary for England as Rashid pumps the ball back down the ground.
-
46.1
Siddarth Kaul to Adil Rashid. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
45.6
Umesh Yadav to Adil Rashid. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
45.5
Umesh Yadav to Moeen Ali. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
45.4
Umesh Yadav to Adil Rashid. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
45.3
Umesh Yadav to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
45.2
Umesh Yadav to Adil Rashid. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
45.1
Umesh Yadav to Adil Rashid. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge to third man for 2 runs, run save by Kaul.
-
44.6
OUT! Caught. Kuldeep Yadav to David Willey. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Rahul. Kuldeep has six! Willey thought he had a freebie to whack out of the park but he could only pick out Rahul in the deep. Fantastic spell from Kuldeep.
-
44.5
Kuldeep Yadav to David Willey. Googly full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
44.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Moeen Ali. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
44.3
Kuldeep Yadav to David Willey. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Kaul.
-
44.2
Kuldeep Yadav to David Willey. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chahal.
-
44.1
OUT! Caught. Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Stokes. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control to backward point, by Kaul. What a grab at backward point. The ball was drilled off the bat but into the vicinity of Kaul who has flown to his right and plucked it out of thin air. Stokes' vigil comes to an end.
-
43.6
Siddarth Kaul to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Raina. Not Ben Stokes' quickest knock but he came in at a tough time while wickets were falling around him.
-
43.5
Siddarth Kaul to Moeen Ali. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot Slog, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
43.4
Siddarth Kaul to Moeen Ali. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit helmet to cover for no runs, shy attempt by Kohli.
-
43.3
Siddarth Kaul to Moeen Ali. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kaul.
-
43.2
Siddarth Kaul to Moeen Ali. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
43.1
Siddarth Kaul to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chahal.
-
42.6
Umesh Yadav to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Raina.
-
42.6
Wide Umesh Yadav to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.
-
42.5
Umesh Yadav to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
42.4
Umesh Yadav to Moeen Ali. Length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
42.3
Umesh Yadav to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot dropped, to silly mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Kaul.
-
42.2
Umesh Yadav to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
42.1
Umesh Yadav to Ben Stokes. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
41.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, top edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dhoni. Eight overs to go and England have a lot of work to do to reach a par score.
-
41.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
41.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
41.3
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
41.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
41.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
40.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Stokes. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
40.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Moeen Ali. Chinaman yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
40.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Stokes. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
40.3
Kuldeep Yadav to Ben Stokes. Chinaman half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
40.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Moeen Ali. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
40.1
Kuldeep Yadav to Moeen Ali. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chahal.
-
39.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, bottom edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
39.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, top edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
39.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kaul.
-
39.3
Yuzvendra Chahal to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
39.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kaul.
-
39.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.