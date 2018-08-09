England vs India

England and India were left frustrated at Lord's with persistent rain wiping out the whole of day one of the second Test.

Drizzle fell in London throughout the day with play finally called off shortly before 4.50pm with the 6pm cut-off for play to start quickly approaching.

Officials later confirmed that 98 overs, rather than the standard 90, would be scheduled for the second day in a bid to make-up lost playing time.

England, 1-0 up in the five-match series after an absorbing 31-run win at Edgbaston last week, will hand a debut to Surrey batsman Ollie Pope with the 20-year-old replacing the out-of-form Dawid Malan.

Joe Root's men have yet to decide how they will replace key all-rounder Ben Stokes, who will miss the match in the capital while he attends his affray trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Chris Woakes will come in if England opt for a further seam option, while Moeen Ali will play if the hosts plump for two spinners.

Stokes sent a message of good luck to England and debutant Pope on Instagram on Thursday morning.

The 27-year-old wrote: "Good luck to all the @englandcricket lads today and for the rest of the week, always exciting seeing guys get there first opportunity, hope it goes for you well for you @opope32#loveengland"

