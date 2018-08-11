England vs India

The best of the action from day three at Lord's as England pressed home their advantage

Chris Woakes hit his maiden Test century as England hammered home their advantage over India in the second Test at Lord’s.

The all-rounder shared a sixth-wicket stand of 189 with Jonny Bairstow, who fell seven short of a hundred of his own, to help England to 357-6, a lead of 250, when bad light brought day three to a close.

Having been bowled out for 107 on day two, India will have harboured hopes of at least limiting England's lead when they reduced the hosts to 89-4 at lunch.

However, Woakes (120no) and Bairstow (93) batted them out of contention either side of tea and, after day one and much of day two were washed out and more rain forecast for Sunday and Monday, the weather may provide India with their best chance of escaping with a draw.

While the cloud cover that had aided England's bowlers on day two was absent on a bright morning in St John's Wood, there was still ample movement for the Indian seamers during the morning session.

Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings' opening stand progressed serenely to 28 before they were dismissed in the space of six balls, Jennings (11) lbw to Mohammed Shami before Cook (21) nicked Ishant Sharma (1-88) behind.

That brought 20-year-old debutant Ollie Pope to the crease and he acquitted himself well, getting off the mark with a boundary whipped behind square and swiftly reaching 28 before Hardik Pandya skidded one though to trap him in front.

Joe Root (19) had battled through a difficult spell when he first came to the crease and was set to be rewarded with more favourable conditions in the afternoon, only to be undone by Shami with a ball that nipped back and stayed low in the final over of the morning.

Bairstow and Jos Buttler went on the offensive immediately after the interval, quickly taking England past India's first innings total, but, while Bairstow remained to inflict further damage on India, Buttler departed for 24, becoming Shami's (3-74) third lbw victim after being beaten for pace as he advanced and moved across his stumps to try and work the ball to leg.

Woakes joined Bairstow and, while Shami and Sharma were getting the ball to reverse swing and there was some uneven bounce, the England pair negotiated their way through the tricky spells before beginning to accelerate and bringing up their 100 partnership in the first over of the evening session.

Woakes breezed past his previous Test-best score of 66 and eventually overtook Bairstow. In an innings otherwise oozing with composure, he survived a couple of nervy plays-and-misses in the 90s to reach his hundred with three pulled over mid-wicket.

England's lead passed 200 soon afterwards but Bairstow was unable to join Woakes in reaching three figures as he went for a big drive and edged Pandya (2-66) behind, Dinesh Karthik taking a superb one-handed catch as he dived full length to his right.

Sam Curran (22no) made the most of some erratic bowling from Kuldeep Yadav to boost England's lead further and, weather permitting, he and Woakes will resume with the bat on the fourth morning.

It may not be long though before their attention - and England's - turns to bowling and trying to force through a win to put their side 2-0 up in the series.

