England vs India

England clinched a comprehensive innings-and-159-run thrashing of India in the second Test at Lord's, beating the rain and bowling out the visitors for 130 in their second innings to take a 2-0 series lead.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

James Anderson (4-23) passed 100 Test wickets at Lord's and moved up to 553 overall, while the other half of England's destructive opening pair, Stuart Broad (4-44), claimed four in a devastating second spell, including Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik in two balls.

Test Cricket England v India: Second Test Day Four August 12, 2018, 9:30pm

Get a Sky Sports Pass

Upgrade to Sky Sports

The anticipated rain on day four did arrive, with two stoppages bringing about early lunch and tea intervals, but India's batsmen, for the second time in the Test, looked lost against the swinging ball and England's skilful operators of it. Anderson - who claimed a sixth Lord's five-for in the first innings - was again the touring side's nemesis, though he fell just shy of his first 10-for match haul at the ground.

Earlier, England had stretched their 250-run overnight lead to 289 before declaring - an extraordinary tennis-style swat for six by Sam Curran (40) a highlight, and Chris Woakes walking off unbeaten on 137.

Rain clouds began to circle as India's openers came out to bat, but England were able to get nine overs in at them before the first smattering of drizzle. Anderson brought up his century of Lord's strikes with the wicket of Murali Vijay, who bagged a pair, inside-edging behind to a ball that moved sharply into him this time rather than swinging away like the one that bowled him in the first innings. Anderson added the scalp of KL Rahul, lbw for 10, soon afterwards.

2:04 Highlights from day four of the second Test at Lord's, as England clinch an innings win over India

On the resumption, it was Broad who did the damage, taking four wickets for just nine runs in the first eight overs of his second spell.

Ajinkya Rahane (13) - in above Kohli, who had been unable to bat due to time spent off the field with a back complaint all morning - went chasing at a wide ball, edging to Keaton Jennings, who held onto a sharp chance at third slip, while Cheteshwar Pujara (17) was bowled off his pads by an inswinger.

When he did arrive at the crease, Kohli - still troubled by his back and receiving treatment in the middle - gutsed it out for 17 runs before gloving a short one to Ollie Pope at short-leg, a ball after surviving an England review for a catch down the legside off another Broad delivery angled in at the body.

It formed part of a hugely eventful over, with Karthik out lbw first ball to another sharp in-ducker from Broad. Both he and Joe Root did their best to gee up the crowd ready for the hat-trick ball, but Ravichandran Ashwin (33no) survived.

Ashwin and Hardik Pandya, who was beaten on the outside edge numerous times in the early exchanges of his innings, battled through to a fifty partnership either side of a second stoppage for rain, before Anderson returned to wrap up the innings and the Test with the help of man-of-the-match Woakes.

Pandya (26) first fell to Woakes, given out lbw on review, before Anderson bowled Kuldeep Yadav off the inside edge and pinned Mohammad Shami in front, while Woakes had Ishant Sharma caught at leg slip to cue the celebrations.

England take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, with the third Test at Trent Bridge starting on Saturday.

Watch day one of the third Test between England and India from 10am, Saturday on Sky Sports Cricket.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.