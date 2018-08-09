England vs India

Right, I'm off for a brew with the rain yet to relent. I'll update you when I have further news but, in the meantime, watch episode two of Mind Games on Sky Sports Cricket now. It will also be available to watch on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app later on today, while the entire four-part series is On Demand.
Now, says ATHERS - well, when the rain stops, anyway - is the time for Pope to show his mettle...
"You never know how someone will cope with the higher grade, the scrutiny from the media, and 20,000 people in the ground. You are looking for whether they
enjoy and relish the pressure and situation – you got that sense with Sam
Curran at Edgbaston when he grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck on the third day. That’s
the unknown with Pope but the selectors like him as a player – there is a
bit of Joe Root in his set-up and he likes to play his shots – and they have
mentioned his character."
ATHERS thinks the selectors probably made the correct call to drop Malan - but has taken umbrage at the wording used...
"I would take issue with one thing in the press release where
it said Malan may be a better player in overseas conditions. I think that is an
unnecessary thing to say about a player - it is a tag he will carry around
with him. You have almost made him un-selectable in England conditions and are
basically saying an England batsman can’t play in English conditions which is
the first example of that in living memory!"
Here is what NASSER HUSSAIN made of the Dawid Malan out, Ollie Pope in selection while chatting earlier on today...
It's a pretty grim sight at the moment...
Nasser and Kumar Sangakkara have just spoken excellently about Kohli's improvements in The Zone - full video to come - but ATHERS says India's other batsmen do not need to be a carbon copy of him...
"You must find your
method for yourself. One or two of the Indian players tried to take a leaf out
of Kohli’s book – Hardik Pandya got a huge stride in outside off-stump in the
second innings at Edgbaston. If that works for you, all well and good, but I have seen
players play deep in their crease in England – Javed Miandad, for example. There
are many ways to skin a cat and for someone like Shikhar Dhawan it’s not so
much a technical thing but whether he is going to take a little bit of risk out
of his game or stay the same, aggressive way."
Captain, coaches and selectors chat at Lord's - the Ali v Woakes debate is probably the chief topic being discussed...
JOE ROOT captained excellently at Edgbaston, especially on the final morning with how he handled his bowlers, but the Yorkshireman is refusing to take credit for his team's victory...
"Ultimately,
regardless of what you do as captain, your players have to perform - and I thought
they were exceptional. It's not for me to take the credit for their hard work.
"Under
pressure we stayed calm. It would have been easy for us to chase the game on that
last morning, but we didn't. It's nice to know our thinking is right and we're
able to follow through on that when it
really matters. It fills you with masses of confidence to win a close game.
"One of
the most exciting things about last week is that we weren't at our best but we
found a way to win under pressure, and wrestle momentum back. That's a sign of
some strong characters in our dressing.
It's about backing it up now, looking for consistency in back-to-back games."
ATHERTON has also been looking at where England need to improve - he wants them to gobble them up in the field and rack them up with the bat...
"The catching was poor at Edgbaston and their
batting was a bit sketchy, with the middle order failing to produce and really
nail the game for England. The seam bowlers were pretty good – Anderson bowled
brilliantly at Kohli and could have had him out for 21 had Malan’s catch been
taken."
ATHERS on Anderson v Kohli...
"I thought it was a magnificent battle between him and
Anderson – a champion bowler against a great player in testing conditions.
Kohli did what he had to do – soak up the pressure and get through Anderson and
then flourish. He was incredible batting with the tail, both in terms of dominating
the strike and manipulating the bowling."
Kohli, of course, scored his first Test century in England at Edgbaston...
India may go for two spinners – that certainly seemed the way Kohli was
leaning yesterday with the parched conditions in London. Whether today’s
drizzle changes matters remains to be seen…
"It could be a tempting thought, two spinners are
definitely in contention. The pitch looked very hard, the surface very dry. It
has been very hot in London for the last couple of months. There is good
grass cover, (but) that is required basically to keep the wicket together -
otherwise it would be very difficult to hold it together."
England's only selection dilemma now is whether to replace Stokes with Moeen Ali's spin or Chris Woakes' seam - NAS would opt for the latter option...
“I saw Eoin Morgan earlier in the week and he would err towards two spinners
but he hadn’t seen the pitch and yesterday the pitch seemed very green. You
have to look at the opposition and what you’ve just done. On this ground, Chris
Woakes averages 60 with the bat and 10 with the ball. To have that third seamer
before Sam Curran is the way I’d go.”
Kumar Sangakkara and Ian Ward caught up with Pope and Curran yesterday...
NAS says Pope's elevation is a wonderful story...
"This time last year Pope did not have a first-class hundred and
he was walking off at New Malden for Surrey’s second team having bagged a pair.
If someone had said to him then that next year he would be batting at No4 for
England at Lord’s, he’d have taken that. It is incredible story of a boy from nowhere
and another sign these selectors are going to give youth a chance. It's a cultural change."
NASSER HUSSAIN says Malan is slightly hard done by to be axed but understands the decision by the selectors...
“There was a repetitive nature of his dismissals that would
have concerned him and the selectors – he has been trapped in the crease and
when he does go out in front it doesn’t come comfortably to him. I’d rather
give someone one game too many and three days after having a good winter he has
been left out. Selectors these days are so ruthless so if it’s a 50-50 call
they will make the tough one. They have gone for an in-form right-hander who is
getting a shedload of runs as opposed to a left-hander whose struggling and you
can’t argue with that with Ravi Ashwin in the India side.”
Here is BEEFY's take...
"A lot of Test pitches are too flat these days – no one wants to see 500
plays 500 and everyone goes home. Edgbaston does provide a
perfect Test pitch – everyone is in the game, including the close catchers. It’s
good for the game."
That gives us time to reflect on last week's belter in Birmingham. ATHERS enjoyed every minute...
"It was a great start for England and the spectators. It was a great,
great Test match with the ball swinging throughout and great players coming to
the fore, as well as some fallible cricket, with eight catches dropped between
the sides."
The covers remain on due to gentle drizzle, says our host David Gower. A delayed start looks very likely.
Pope is also in the building.
Beefy's back - let's check in with him at HQ...
MICHAEL ATHERTON says Pope batting so high
is a “bit of a gamble” but that picking players young is the way to go…
“He has never batted higher
than five in a first-class game and bats at six for Surrey. Clearly the
selectors like what they see – he is averaging 85 in the Championship this
season and is the in-form player. England are not afraid of picking young
players. The theory is that if you are going to have a successful career then
more often than not you will be picked by 21 or 22. If you think of some of the
greats down the years – Botham, Gower, Cook – they were picked young.”
Pope says he feels ready to make the jump into Test cricket...
POPE TO MAKE ENGLAND DEBUT
There will be two Surrey 20-year-olds in the
England line-up at Lord’s with, as Stokes referenced on his Instagram post,
Ollie Pope to make his debut in place of the dropped Dawid Malan at No 4.
Pope has scored 684 runs in eight Specsavers
County Championship matches so far this term, with three centuries and a fifty –
but this Test will be just his 16th first-class fixture.
Here is what Root said of Pope at Wednesday’s
press conference…
“He's obviously batted at
six for Surrey this season - but having seen him play a little bit, and the way
his game is set up, I think it's very much transferable to bat at No 4 in Test
cricket. I know that might be seen as quite a big jump. But he's obviously an
exciting talent and, with the guys around him, I think he fits nicely into that
position in our team.
"I think he's performed exceptionally well this season in County
Championship cricket. He's played some very important knocks under pressure for
Surrey, and he's got a very good all-round game. That's a very exciting
prospect for such a young man, to have the ability to play in that manner. I'm
looking forward to him going out there and being himself.”
JUST THE ONE BEN STOKES!
England will still have a Stokes, of sorts,
in the capital with skipper Joe Root comparing Sam Curran to his side’s premier
all-rounder after the Surrey youngster’s four first-innings wickets and
courageous maiden Test fifty ensued the home team came back from some tricky
positions to draw first blood in the series.
“[He showed] a huge amount of skill and he didn't seem to feel any
sort of pressure with the bat," Root said of
Curran.
"He seems
to just love the occasion, he loves playing Test cricket and he's great to have
within the side. It's like having two Ben Stokes, which is a great thing.
“Obviously,
just two Tests in, it's very easy to get carried away but he's a very exciting,
promising cricketer."
BATTLE RESUMES AT
LORD’S!
After a truly terrific first Test between England and India in Birmingham
last week, one which the hosts won by 31 runs, the two sides will meet again at
Lord’s from 11am this morning for act two – with the hosts shorn of one of
their Edgbaston heroes.
Ben Stokes – who picked up three wickets on Saturday
morning, including the prize scalp of Virat Kohli for 51 as England dismissed
India for 162 – will miss the clash in the capital as he is at Bristol Crown
Court for his affray trial.
How will England fare in his absence – and will they extend
their lead over Kohli’s men to 2-0? Stick with us on the blog throughout to
find out! Live coverage of day one begins at 10am on Sky Sports Cricket and
Main Event. Let’s hope the soggy conditions clear up!
It was a truly stirring series opener at Edgbaston...
