England vs India

The pick of the action from Cardiff as England host India in the 2nd T20 international

Alex Hales held his nerve to steer England to a series-levelling, five-wicket victory over India in the second Twenty20 international, at Cardiff.

SCORECARD | HOW IT HAPPENED

Chasing 149 to win and make amends for their eight-wicket thumping at Old Trafford on Tuesday, England needed 12 off the final over to set up a series-decider at Bristol on Sunday.

Hales (58no) struck a straight six off the first ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to reach his half-century, before helping the next for four - David Willey seeing England home with another boundary with just two balls to spare.

After being comprehensively out-played on Tuesday, Eoin Morgan's side knew they had to win to keep the series alive and started strongly after winning the toss and choosing to bowl.

The powerplay belonged to the hosts as India slipped to 22-3 after Rohit Sharma top-edged Jake Ball's sixth ball in T20 international cricket on the pull and Shikhar Dhawan was run out in comical fashion, dropping his bat attempting to complete a simple single.

Liam Plunkett added the third wicket, trimming KL Rahul's off-bail on a pace offering decent pace and carry, to limit India's boundary count early on.

In fact, the innings overall contained a modest seven fours and five sixes at a ground with two short boundaries straight, of 60 metres in length - evidence of England's tidy attack.

Virat Kohli (47) enjoyed one let-off in a stand of 57 with Suresh Raina (27 off 20) when Jason Roy couldn't quite grasp a blow down the ground, the ball bursting the fielder's hands at long-on and going over the rope.

The India skipper was fifth, and last out, though to a fine catch by Joe Root at fine leg - Kohli pulling David Willey flat and hard to fine leg where Root did well to take a low catch at the second attempt.

Raina (27 off 20) was already back in the pavilion after walking past Adil Rashid's wrong 'un to be stumped, the spinner finishing with an impressive 1-29 from his four overs.

MS Dhoni (32no off 24) gave the innings some late impetus as he and Hardik Pandya took 22 runs off the final over, from Ball, but a required run-rate of 7.45 seemed well within England's grasp.

Roy's attempt to give England a flying start was brief - the opener striking a six and two fours off Umesh Yadav's first over only to be bowled by the seamer's nip-backer for 15 off 12 balls.

Jos Buttler, starved of the early strike, picked up the mantle with a powerful pull and sublime pushed drive to register two boundaries off Umesh but only made it past 10 because Kohli spilled a routine chance at mid-off.

Redemption was quick - Buttler holing out to India's skipper just three balls later, Kohli sprinting with arms outstretched in wild celebration, leaving England 42-2 after six overs.

Just seven runs separated the teams at the halfway stage of the chase as England came unstuck against spin, Root (nine) bowled on the sweep by Yuzvendra Chahal's googly.

1:23 Shikhar Dhawan takes a spectacular catch on the boundary to dismiss England captain Eoin Morgan in the 2nd T20 International at Cardiff

Hales struck Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for sixes in successive overs but India's resolve held firm, Dhawan leaping high at fine leg to pouch a top-edge Eoin Morgan (17) pull in spectacular fashion.

With 39 needed off the final four overs, Jonny Bairstow (28 off 18) targeted the shorter square boundary to club successive sixes off Kuldeep (0-34) only to pull Bhuvneshwar Kumar to fine leg to make it 126-5.

In a nerve-jangling finish Kumar, whose first three overs cost only seven, missed his yorker allowing Hales to go long and large down the ground and, from there, over the line.

Watch England take on India in the third and final T20 - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm on Sunday.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.