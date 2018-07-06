England vs India

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Result
England win by 5 wickets
Match Details
- Date
- 6th Jul 2018
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sophia Gardens Cardiff
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R T Robinson
- TV Umpire
- R J Bailey
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- A G Wharf
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|b Yadav
|15
|J.C. Buttler
|c Kohli b Yadav
|14
|J.E. Root
|b Chahal
|9
|A.D. Hales
|Not out
|58
|E.J.G. Morgan
|c Dhawan b Pandya
|17
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Yadav b Kumar
|28
|D.J. Willey
|Not out
|3
|Extras
|1w, 4lb
|5
|Total
|19.4 Overs
|149 - 5
Full Batting Card
india BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Yadav
|4
|0
|36
|2
|Kumar
|3.4
|0
|19
|1
|H.H. Pandya
|4
|0
|28
|1
|Chahal
|4
|0
|28
|1
|K. Yadav
|4
|0
|34
|0