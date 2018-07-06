Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

149-5
Result
Badge

India

148-5

England win by 5 wickets

England vs India

How England beat India in 2nd T20I

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips of the second Twenty20 international, at Cardiff. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
6th Jul 2018
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sophia Gardens Cardiff
Umpires
M A Gough, R T Robinson
TV Umpire
R J Bailey
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
A G Wharf

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy b Yadav 15
J.C. Buttler c Kohli b Yadav 14
J.E. Root b Chahal 9
A.D. Hales Not out 58
E.J.G. Morgan c Dhawan b Pandya 17
J.M. Bairstow c Yadav b Kumar 28
D.J. Willey Not out 3
Extras 1w, 4lb 5
Total 19.4 Overs 149 - 5
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Yadav 4 0 36 2
Kumar 3.4 0 19 1
H.H. Pandya 4 0 28 1
Chahal 4 0 28 1
K. Yadav 4 0 34 0
Full Bowling Card