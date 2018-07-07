England vs India

England are facing a selection headache for the third T20I against India on Sunday, with Ben Stokes back in contention after recovering from injury.

Following Alex Hales' match-winning, unbeaten 58 in England's victory in the second game of the three-match series in Cardiff on Friday, captain Eoin Morgan admitted he was unsure of how he might fit Stokes into the side.

The Durham all-rounder watched the match in Wales from the England dugout, having struck an unbeaten 90 against Yorkshire at Headingley on Thursday evening in his first match since picking up a side strain ahead of the second Test against Pakistan in June.

"We had quite a lot of confidence in Hales," Morgan said. "But it is very nice to get over the line.

"Alex always makes it difficult [to drop him], particularly in T20 cricket. He's played a lot for us - he's one of our highest run scorers, a very experienced campaigner.

"An innings like that makes Alex a pretty strong case for the next game. Ben's obviously a fantastic player, and there will be a difficult decision to make.

"We've made calls like this in the past, but we hope we'll make it for the betterment of the team - and put out our strongest XI."

Meanwhile, India, who won the opening match of the series at Old Trafford by eight wickets, have work to do as they look to bounce back from Friday's defeat, after captain Virat Kohli admitted the hosts had done their homework.

After India's spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav took 5-58 from their joint eight overs in the first T20 on Tuesday to leave England in a twirl, the pair were blunted mostly by Hales and Morgan - managing figures of just 1-62 in Cardiff between them.

4:45 The pick of the action from Cardiff as England host India in the 2nd T20 international.

"In the last game, England made too many mistakes," Chalal said at the end of the match. "This time, they have taken calculated risks.

"Kuldeep bowled really well in the last game - but in this one, they played him more carefully. They chose which delivery they wanted to play or not play."

England squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey.

1:23 Shikhar Dhawan takes a spectacular catch on the boundary to dismiss England captain Eoin Morgan in the 2nd T20 International at Cardiff.

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

Watch the third T20 international between England and India, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm on Sunday.