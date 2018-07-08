England vs India

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Result
India win by 7 wickets
Match Details
- Date
- 8th Jul 2018
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Bristol County Ground
- Umpires
- R T Robinson, R J Bailey
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- A G Wharf
india BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.G. Sharma
|Not out
|100
|S. Dhawan
|c Ball b Willey
|5
|K.L. Rahul
|c Jordan b Ball
|19
|V. Kohli
|c&b Jordan
|43
|H.H. Pandya
|Not out
|33
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|18.4 Overs
|201 - 3