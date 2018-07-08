Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

198-9
Result
Badge

India

201-3

India win by 7 wickets

England vs India

How India clinched T20I series

Live over-by-over commentary and in-play video clips from the third and final T20 international between England and India.

Match Details

Date
8th Jul 2018
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Bristol County Ground
Umpires
R T Robinson, R J Bailey
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
A G Wharf

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.G. Sharma Not out 100
S. Dhawan c Ball b Willey 5
K.L. Rahul c Jordan b Ball 19
V. Kohli c&b Jordan 43
H.H. Pandya Not out 33
Extras 1w, 1
Total 18.4 Overs 201 - 3
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Willey 3 0 37 1
J. Ball 3 0 39 1
Jordan 3.4 0 40 1
Plunkett 3 0 42 0
Stokes 2 0 11 0
Rashid 4 0 32 0
Full Bowling Card