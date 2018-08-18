England vs India

Best of the action from day one of the third Test between England and India

Virat Kohli fell three runs short of a century as India edged day one of the third Test against England after being put in to bat.

The India captain shared a fourth-wicket stand of 159 with Ajinkya Rahane (81) and was on course for a second hundred of the series before he edged Adil Rashid (1-46) to slip.

Chris Woakes (3-75) had taken three wickets to give England the upper hand at lunch but for much of the next two sessions India dominated as the sun came out, the early swing subsided and Kohli and Rahane took full advantage.

Stuart Broad (1-64) eventually broke the stand 50 minutes into the evening session when he had Rahane brilliantly caught by Alastair Cook at first slip and Kohli followed as he nicked an expansive drive to Ben Stokes.

James Anderson (1-52) struck with the last ball of the day to give England a late boost as India closed on 307-6 at Trent Bridge.

With a green tinge to the surface, Joe Root opted to bowl first after winning the toss but, after twice being shot out cheaply at Lord's, there was more resilience about India's batting early on as the recalled Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul put on 60 for the first wicket.

Stokes was given an early bowl on his return to the England side but it was Woakes who made the breakthrough, angling the ball across the left-handed Dhawan (35) and finding the edge, Jos Buttler gobbling up the chance at second slip.

Two overs later, Woakes struck again. The all-rounder nipped the ball back into Rahul (23) and hit him plumb in front. The opener was persuaded to review but to no avail.

Kohli survived a review when he was rapped on the pad by Broad as lunch approached but England's disappointment was short-lived as Woakes surprised Cheteshwar Pujara (14) with a bouncer the Indian batsman hooked the ball to Rashid at long leg.

The sun was shining as the players emerged after the break and batting soon appeared far simpler. Kohli and Rahane quickly assumed control, scoring at a good rate without offering England any chances of note until the closing stages of the afternoon session.

Both batsmen had passed 50 and the partnership had stretched beyond 100 when Rahane thumped a short, wide delivery from Woakes towards backward point where Anderson leapt high to his right but was just unable to cling on to the catch.

The runs came quicker still after tea and it took a stunning catch from Cook, one-handed to his left at first slip, to break the partnership as Broad located Rahane's edge as he pushed outside off.

Kohli went on though and a century seemed inevitable, such was his control. In contrast, control had largely alluded Rashid in his first six overs and when he tempted Kohli (97) to drive in his seventh, the initial response from the England players was one more of surprise than celebration as Stokes pouched the catch at slip.

Rishabh Pant came in and showed no signs of nerves on debut as he got off the mark in Test cricket with a six back over Rashid's head.

The second new ball should have brought Broad a second wicket but Keaton Jennings spilled a straightforward catch at third slip after Broad got the ball to rear up at Hardik Pandya, flick the glove, thud into the batsman's shoulder and loop towards the cordon.

It didn't prove too costly though as Anderson ended what had been a frustrating day for him on a high, an outswinger to Pandya (18) taking the edge and Buttler was again on hand to take the catch.

