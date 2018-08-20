England vs India

The best of the action from day three at Trent Bridge

Virat Kohli scored his second century of the series as India dominated for the second day running at Trent Bridge, declaring on 352-7 to set England a world record 521 to win.

The England bowlers toiled throughout the day as Kohli assumed complete control for much of his innings and their frustrations were added to by a pair of dropped catches, including a let-off for Kohli on 93.

Kohli was eventually dismissed by Chris Woakes (1-49) for 103 while Cheteshwar Pujara (72) batted with typical belligerence to register his first half-century of the series in a third-wicket stand of 113.

Hardik Pandya added a brisk 52 not out as India batted deep into the evening session before giving themselves nine overs at the England openers.

The tone for the day was set early for England when, after an encouraging start for the bowlers, James Anderson had Pujara, on 40, dropped by Jos Buttler at second slip.

England's situation worsened soon afterwards when Jonny Bairstow was forced from the field after being hit on the end of the finger by an Anderson delivery that dipped and swung after passing the stumps.

Buttler took over behind the stumps while an x-ray later confirmed a small fracture to the middle finger on Bairstow's left hand.

There were no such concerns for India though as Kohli and Pujara batted calmly through to lunch, each passing 50 in the latter stages of the session.

The pair were in no rush and were content to grow the lead gradually, bringing up the 100 partnership in the process when play resumed in the afternoon.

The stand was finally broken by Ben Stokes (2-68), Pujara pushing forward and nicking the ball to Alastair Cook at slip to bring his 208-ball stay at the crease to an end.

Kohli was rarely troubled though as he pushed towards three figures. However, he had Keaton Jennings to thank for not falling in the nineties for the second time in the match. Anderson's dismay was clear for all to see as he stayed bent over double for some time after seeing a thick edge completely miss Jennings' hands, go through his legs at gully and away to the fence.

Another edge came in the following over, dropping short this time but sneaking past Jennings to bring up Kohli's 23rd Test hundred.

He was trapped lbw by Woakes a couple of overs later but, as he walked off to a standing ovation, the question of whether he is capable of dealing with the moving ball in England had been answered emphatically.

Rishabh Pant (1) came and went quickly, caught at slip to give Anderson (1-55) a well-deserved wicket on a day of immense frustration for England's leading wicket-taker.

Still India batted on, steadily at first before Pandya moved through the gears to hint at an impending declaration. He'd reached fifty by the time it came while Adil Rashid (3-101) had bowled Ajinkya Rahane (29) and had Mohammed Shami (3) caught in the deep.

Cook (9no) and Jennings (13no) survived a tricky few overs and took England to 23-0 at stumps, needing another 498 for the most improbable of wins, while India will hope off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who appeared to be struggling with an injury in the two overs he bowled, is fit enough to play a full part as they go in search of wickets on day four.

