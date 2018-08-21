England vs India

India are one wicket away from beating England in the third Test at Trent Bridge after Jos Buttler's maiden Test ton and Adil Rashid delayed the tourists on day four in Nottingham.

Buttler (106) and Ben Stokes (62) combined for a battling fifth-wicket stand of 169 after England had slumped to 62-4 in their pursuit of an improbable 521 in the third Test, with Alastair Cook (17), Keaton Jennings (13), Joe Root (13) and Ollie Pope (16) had fallen cheaply.

Buttler, dropped on one by Rishabh Pant, was eventually pinned lbw by Jasprit Bumrah (5-85), who went on to knock back Jonny Bairstow's off-stump next delivery en route to second Test five-for - Bairstow having slipped down to No 7 after fracturing his finger while keeping on day three.

Stokes and Chris Woakes (4) were then dismissed as India pushed for victory late in the evening but an entertaining fifty stand between Rashid and Stuart Broad (20) ensured it will take India five days to cut England's lead in the series to 2-1.

Rashid, who was caught off a Bumrah no-ball early in his innings, survived an lbw review in the penultimate over of the day as he and James Anderson (8no) took England to 311-9 by stumps.

Virat Kohli's side seemed set to steamroll England when Ishant Sharma forced Cook and Jennings to snick back-of-a-length balls behind within the first three overs - Ishant removing Cook for the 11th time in Tests.

Root and Pope then fell to excellent slip catches from KL Rahul and Kohli respectively - Rahul snaffling sharply as Root edged Bumrah and Kohli flying to his left after Pope slashed at a full, wide ball from Mohammed Shami.

Buttler and Stokes dug in after the former was afforded a lifeline by Pant, with Stokes surviving an lbw review against the injury-hit Ravichandran Ashwin as he progressed to a 147-ball fifty, his slowest in Tests.

Buttler surpassed his previous best Test score of 85, which he hit on debut against India in 2014, and then went on to reach three figures for the first time from 152 deliveries with a boundary off Shami, having seen Ashwin spin a ball perilously close to his stumps when he had 86.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler at Trent Bridge

The 27-year-old's dismissal, shortly after the new ball had been taken, proved the turning point, though, with Bumrah castling the stricken Bairstow for a golden duck and having Woakes pouched off the glove, and Hardik Pandya inducing an edge from Stokes.

Bumrah's only aberration was when he overstepped and had Rashid caught off a no-ball, the England spinner playing his shots after his let-off, including top-edging Bumrah for six, as well as being spilled at slip by Kohli.

Broad also teed off as he became the fifth player to score 3,000 runs and take 400 Test wickets, before he clipped Bumrah to slip, where Rahul swallowed his seventh catch of the match - but that proved the final wicket of the day.

