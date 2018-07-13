England vs India

Captain Eoin Morgan admits England must improve or risk getting exposed when they face Kuldeep Yadav again after India demolished England at Trent Bridge.

Rohit Sharma's classy 137 not out and Yadav's 6-25 helped the tourists to an emphatic eight-wicket win in the opening one-day international on Thursday.

England were outclassed having lost the toss and been put into bat, with Jos Buttler top-scoring with 53 in their 268 all out. In reply, India cruised to 269 for two with almost 10 overs to spare.

They face each other again at Lord's on Saturday in the second of the three-match series and Morgan knows England cannot afford another struggle against spin next time out.

He said: "Lord's will be very similar to Cardiff, so the shift from ground to ground will be important, but that doesn't paper over the fact we need to get better at playing him.

"When he does bowl well he is very good and he exposes an area of our game we need to improve on, that is a healthy thing. It's a chance to improve in this area, however long it takes, between now and the World Cup.

5:38 The best of the action from England's first ODI against India at Trent Bridge

"He did bowl well, we need to clarify and commit to our plans and just be better."

Morgan dismissed suggestions it was a drubbing but admits England failed to score enough runs.

"I wouldn't go that far, we have played games where the shoe has been on the other foot and it's been a bigger defeat," he said.

"You can be exposed more when you don't put a score on the board at a small ground. That exposed another area of our game, simply not scoring enough runs."

Meanwhile, England batting coach Graham Thorpe admits the defeat at Trent Bridge acts as a wake-up call for the side ahead of the second ODI at Lord's.

"It's a reminder that you have to keep improving," said Thorpe. "We've been together and we've had success but we've got to keep it going.

"India are a very good measure of where we are at. It's a reminder of the standards we have to be at as players and we have to keep improving as players.

"The one thing about Kuldeep playing is that you start to formulate plans. The more you face the trajectory, the flight, the speed of the ball, they're the things you pick up on.

"You have to react quite quickly, especially in one-day cricket when you're always looking for opportunities to score."

England will look to level the three-match series against India in the second ODI at Lord's - watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Saturday.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.