England vs India

India need 274 runs to win from 41.5 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Jul 2018
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- B N J Oxenford, A G Wharf
- TV Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- M A Gough
india BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.G. Sharma
|Not out
|15
|S. Dhawan
|Not out
|31
|Extras
|3w
|3
|Total
|7.5 Overs
|49 - 0
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Wood
|4
|0
|28
|0
|Willey
|3.5
|0
|21
|0