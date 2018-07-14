Cricket Match
England
322-7 (50.0 ov)
India
51-1
England vs India
|India 1st
|51-1 (8.5 ov)
|England 1st
|322-7 (50.0 ov)
|India need 272 runs to win from 41.1 overs
India 1st Innings51-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|b Wood
|15
|26
|2
|0
|57.69
|S. Dhawan
|Not out
|32
|25
|5
|0
|128.00
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|3w,
|3
|Total
|8.5 Overs, 1 wkts
|51
Fall of Wickets
- 49 Sharma 8.2ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
England 1st Innings322-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Yadav b Yadav
|40
|42
|4
|1
|95.24
|J.M. Bairstow
|b Yadav
|38
|31
|5
|1
|122.58
|J.E. Root
|run out (Dhoni)
|113
|116
|8
|1
|97.41
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|c Dhawan b Yadav
|53
|51
|4
|1
|103.92
|B.A. Stokes
|c Dhoni b Pandya
|5
|8
|0
|0
|62.50
|J.C. Buttler
|c Dhoni b Yadav
|4
|7
|0
|0
|57.14
|M.M. Ali
|c Sharma b Chahal
|13
|16
|1
|0
|81.25
|D.J. Willey
|Not out
|50
|31
|5
|1
|161.29
|Extras
|2nb, 3w, 1lb
|6
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|322
- To Bat:
- L.E. Plunkett,
- A.U. Rashid,
- M.A. Wood
Fall of Wickets
- 69 Bairstow 10.2ov
- 86 Roy 14.1ov
- 189 Morgan 30.3ov
- 203 Stokes 33.5ov
- 214 Buttler 36.3ov
- 239 Ali 41.4ov
- 322 Root 49.6ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Jul 2018
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- B N J Oxenford, A G Wharf
- TV Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- M A Gough
Live Commentary
-
8.5
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Ali.
-
8.4
Mark Wood to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
8.3
Mark Wood to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
8.2
OUT! Bowled. Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, missed to. Wild slog across the line and not the type of shot we are used to Rohit playing. Slight change of pace as well and he is through the shot way too soon. Leg stump is disturbed and England have an opening.
-
8.1
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.
-
7.6
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
7.5
David Willey to Rohit Sharma. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
7.4
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
7.3
David Willey to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
7.2
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run.
-
7.1
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for no runs, shy attempt by Wood.
-
6.6
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
6.5
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
6.4
FOUR! Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Slightly agricutural and not the type of shot we are used to seeing from Rohit, effective though.
-
6.3
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, mis-fielded by Morgan.
-
6.2
FOUR! Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Attempted short ball but not accurate enough to trouble the Indian opener.
-
6.1
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
5.6
David Willey to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs.
-
5.5
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
5.4
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
5.3
FOUR! David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Hit on top of the bounce through the gap. No chance for any of the fielders.
-
5.2
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.
-
5.1
David Willey to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
4.6
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
4.5
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
4.4
FOUR! Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Wood is feeding Dhawan at the minute and he continues to put them away.
-
4.3
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
4.2
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to extra cover for no runs, run save by Bairstow.
-
4.1
FOUR! Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Too wide and Dhawan frees the arms, crunching the ball through the offside.
-
3.6
David Willey to Rohit Sharma. Yorker, outside off stump down the track pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
3.6
Wide David Willey to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
3.5
David Willey to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
3.4
David Willey to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Plunkett.
-
3.4
Wide David Willey to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
3.3
David Willey to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
3.2
David Willey to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
3.1
David Willey to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.6
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
2.5
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Plunkett.
-
2.4
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
2.3
Mark Wood to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
2.2
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
2.1
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
1.6
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
1.5
FOUR! David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Overpitched and crashed through Dhawan's favourite area, extra cover.
-
1.4
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
1.3
David Willey to Shikhar Dhawan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
1.2
David Willey to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. FOUR! David Willey to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs. A little tickle before the ball crashes into the pad and runs away for four.
-
0.6
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
0.6
Wide Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.5
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.4
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
0.3
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
0.2
Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Mark Wood to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
49.6
OUT! Run Out. Siddarth Kaul to David Willey. Yorker, outside off stump moves in front defending, missed to wicketkeeper, direct hit by Dhoni.
England try to sneak a bye but MS Dhoni never misses. That means England finish on 322-7 and they take momentum in the second innings thanks to a swashbuckling 50 from 31 by Willey and 113 from Joe Root, who was outstanding. Once again though spin proved to be crucial in the middle-overs with wickets falling in clumps and Kuldeep ending with 3-68. It should be a good chase as it will not be easy for India, unless they bat like they did in the first ODI. Join us after this short break for the chase.
-
49.5
Siddarth Kaul to David Willey. Full toss, off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Sharma. Maiden ODI fifty for Willey. He has given England the spark they needed late on.
-
49.4
Siddarth Kaul to David Willey. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, direct hit by Kohli.
-
49.3
Siddarth Kaul to Joe Root. Half volley, outside off stump moves in front driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
49.2
Siddarth Kaul to Joe Root. Slower length ball, wide outside off stump moves in front driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
49.1
Siddarth Kaul to David Willey. Full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.