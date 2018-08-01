England vs India

​​​​​​​Virat Kohli's magnificent run out of Joe Root turned the fortunes of England and India on day one of the first Test at Edgbaston, the hosts closing on 285-9.

Kohli ran out Root for 80 - the 11th consecutive Test fifty the England captain has failed to convert into a hundred - to trigger a devastating final-session collapse from 216-3.

It was a direct hit that did for a desperately-diving Root, with Kohli eagerly swooping on the nudged ball to the vacant square leg region and, in a moment of brilliance, sensationally throwing down the non-striker's stumps on the turn. Kohli then followed up his incredible feat with a mic drop celebration in retaliation, no doubt, to Root's own in clinching the one-day series between the two teams.

Root had earlier become the quickest player to 6,000 Test runs, in terms of time passed since debut - taking a record five years and 231 days, beating Alastair Cook's five years and 339 into second spot.

Root's dismissal brought to an end a 104-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow (70) that had put England into a commanding position, but the latter then chopped Umesh Yadav onto his stumps soon after, and Jos Buttler was pinned lbw second ball by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ben Stokes (21) briefly rallied the innings, before lobbing a lazy leading edge back to Ashwin (4-60). The off-spinner enjoyed a fine start to the series having earlier bowled Alastair Cook (13) with a beauty that drifted into leg stump and turned sharply away to clip the top of off.

That breakthrough, India's first, came in the ninth over of the day, shortly after Keaton Jennings had been dropped on nine by Ajinkya Rahane at fourth slip, off Ishant Sharma, in an otherwise frustrating morning for the tourists.

Root had opted to make first use of the pitch after winning the toss and proceeded to serenely put on 72 for the second wicket with Jennings either side of lunch - a partnership broken only as a hugely unlucky Jennings (42) deflected a defensive prod through his legs, the ball trickling onto the stumps and dislodging the bails with the faintest of nudges.

It was one of two Shami (2-64) strikes in the afternoon session - Dawid Malan (8) out lbw, the other - that rocked England's progress, but Root and Bairstow rebuilt with a fine century stand on Yorkshire Day no less, one dominated by the latter but that also saw the England skipper reach 6,000 Test runs in record time as he brought up his 41st half century.

It continued a sequence that has seen Root score at least a fifty in each of his 12 Tests against India. The record more concerning to him, however, is his repeated failure to convert his half centuries into hundreds having fallen foul of some Kohli's final-session magic.

Root's run out was the first of three wickets to fall in the space of four overs as Bairstow then departed to a loose stroke, looking to cut a delivery too close to his body, and Buttler played round a straight one from Ashwin to be dismissed for a duck.

Stokes and Curran (24no) added some gloss to the score but, in truth, England's innings had a very familiar feel to it as they again failed to cash in with first-innings runs on a good batting track - India adding the scalps of Adil Rashid (13) and Stuart Broad (1) late on with the second new ball.

