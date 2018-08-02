England vs India

Best of the action from day two of the first Test at Edgbaston

Virat Kohli hit a memorable first Test hundred in England on day two of the first Test but four wickets from Sam Curran helped the hosts earn a 13-run first innings lead.

Kohli, who was dropped on 21 and 51 by Dawid Malan, single-handedly kept India in contention before he was eventually dismissed by Adil Rashid for 149 as India were bowled out for 274.

India began the day in the ascendancy but Curran (4-74) took three quick wickets before lunch to begin the England fightback.

Excellent spells from James Anderson (2-41) and Ben Stokes (2-73) looked to have completed the turnaround but Kohli's brilliance means the game remains delicately poised as England lost Alastair Cook before the close to finish the day 9-1, a lead of 22.

India needed just 10 balls to wrap up England's first innings at the start of play, Curran (24) caught behind off Mohammed Shami (3-64), as England added just two to their overnight total to finish on 287.

At that stage, with the sun shining and the new ball negotiated well by Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan, England's prospects looked bleak but Curran's three-wicket burst gave the game a different complexion.

The first came just after the openers had brought up their 50 partnership, Curran bringing the ball back to hit Vijay (20) in front. Two balls later and KL Rahul (4) was gone, dragging on attempting to drive.

There was a buzz around the ground as Kohli walked out to face Anderson but it was Curran who brought the crowd to their feet once more as Dhawan (26) edged a swinging delivery to Malan.

Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane worked their way through to the break but England came out after lunch with renewed purpose and as Anderson and Stokes pressed and probed around off stump, the crowd sensed it was just a matter of time before they were rewarded.

So it proved, and for a 20-minute spell, the game became a highlights package. It started with Stokes. Rahane (15) was caught in two minds over whether to play or leave, but did neither as he edged to Keaton Jennings at third slip.

Dinesh Karthik (0) followed in Stokes' next over, a fine in-swinger combined with a loose shot resulting in him losing his middle stump.

Four balls later, Stokes thought he had another. Hardik Pandya missed a big in-ducker, and Aleem Dar raised his finger. The review saved him and for the next couple of overs England's fielders did similar.

Malan spilled a regulation chance after Anderson located Kohli's outside edge, with the India captain on 21, and then, from the very next ball, Pandya nicked Stokes to first slip but Cook couldn't hold on as the ball swerved and dipped towards him.

From there the game settled for a spell, Kohli and Pandya adding 48 for the sixth wicket before Curran returned to pin Pandya (22) with an in-swinging yorker. Again he reviewed but there was to be no reprieve this time.

Kohli brought up his half-century before tea but also had another let-off, Malan the culprit once more as a catch went to ground, albeit a much tougher chance diving to his right; Stokes the unfortunate bowler.

After tea, Anderson finally got his wicket, nipping the ball off the seam to Ravi Ashwin (10) and pegging back his off stump.

With that Kohli went into attack mode, his aggressive running nearly bringing the end for Shami, who was well short of his ground as Anderson's throw from the deep whistled just past the stumps.

England didn't have to wait much longer to see the back of Shami (2), Anderson enticing the drive and this time, much to his own evident relief, Malan clung onto the catch.

Having battled for much of the day, batting with the tail gave Kohli the freedom to play and the England field soon retreated. Meanwhile, at the other end, Anderson twice had Ishant Sharma given lbw but on both occasions saw the on-field decision overturned on review.

With Kohli just three shy of his hundred, Sharma's (5) luck ran out. He failed pick to Rashid's googly and was plumb in front, handing the leg-spinner his first wicket since his contentious Test recall.

Umesh Yadav (1no) survived the over though and Kohli's big moment came as he cut the ball away for four and celebrated in typically exuberant fashion.

For the next 50 minutes, Kohli farmed the strike expertly as he steadily chipped away at England's lead before slashing Rashid (2-31) to Stuart Broad at backward point to end a fine innings.

Kohli's influence was felt again before the close as he asked Ashwin to share the new ball. The off-spinner duly delivered, bowling Cook (0) in near-identical fashion to the first innings as the ball drifted in, dipped and turned sharply to hit the top of off. And with that, an enthralling day's play was brought to a close.

