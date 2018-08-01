England vs India

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
In Play
England are 45 for 1
Match Details
- Date
- 1st - 5th Aug 2018
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- A S Dar, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- M Erasmus
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- R T Robinson
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|A.N. Cook
|b Ashwin
|13
|K.K. Jennings
|Not out
|20
|J.E. Root
|Not out
|11
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|13.5 Overs
|45 - 1
india BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Yadav
|3
|0
|19
|0
|Sharma
|6
|1
|17
|0
|Ashwin
|4
|1
|8
|1
|Shami
|0.1
|0
|0
|0