Cricket Match
England
45-1 (14.0 ov)
India
England vs India
|England 1st
|45-1 (14.0 ov)
|England are 45 for 1
England 1st Innings45-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.N. Cook
|b Ashwin
|13
|28
|2
|0
|46.43
|K.K. Jennings
|Not out
|20
|38
|2
|0
|52.63
|J.E. Root (c)
|Not out
|11
|18
|2
|0
|61.11
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|14.0 Overs, 1 wkts
|45
Fall of Wickets
- 26 Cook 8.5ov
Match Details
- Date
- 1st - 5th Aug 2018
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- A S Dar, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- M Erasmus
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- R T Robinson
Live Commentary
-
13.6
Mohammed Shami to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Shami.
-
13.5
Mohammed Shami to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
13.4
Mohammed Shami to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
13.3
Mohammed Shami to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
13.2
Mohammed Shami to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
13.1
Mohammed Shami to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahane.
-
12.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Keaton Jennings. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Gloved to point for no runs, fielded by Sharma. Extra bounce on that ball from Ashwin. Very clever variations from the Indian off spinner.
-
12.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Keaton Jennings. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.
-
12.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Keaton Jennings. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.
-
12.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Keaton Jennings. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
12.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Keaton Jennings. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
12.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Keaton Jennings. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
11.6
Ishant Sharma to Joe Root. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
11.5
Ishant Sharma to Joe Root. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
11.4
Ishant Sharma to Joe Root. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
11.3
Ishant Sharma to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
11.2
FOUR! Ishant Sharma to Joe Root. In-swinging half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Another one swings back to far for Ishant into the right-hander's pads. Root flicks it away towards the man at fine leg but he's timed it so well that it beats him to the boundary.
-
11.1
Ishant Sharma to Joe Root. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
10.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vijay.
-
10.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Shami.
-
10.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
10.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Shami, fielded by Kohli.
-
10.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Keaton Jennings. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vijay.
-
10.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Keaton Jennings. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
9.6
FOUR! Ishant Sharma to Joe Root. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, past fine leg for 4 runs. Four to Root, swung back too far and Root helped it off the thigh pad down towards fine leg. The ball ran away quickly to the ropes.
-
9.5
Ishant Sharma to Keaton Jennings. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
9.4
Ishant Sharma to Keaton Jennings. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
9.3
Ishant Sharma to Keaton Jennings. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
9.2
FOUR! Ishant Sharma to Keaton Jennings. Out-swinging half volley, off stump no foot movement pushing, outside edge past deep backward point for 4 runs. Pitched up and Jennings is caught on the crease, he doesn't really move his feet and is slightly off balance. Had the ball been a touch shorter he might have got just a fine nick through to the keeper. As it was he got enough bat on it for it to go wide of the slips and with no third man in place he gets four.
-
9.1
Ishant Sharma to Keaton Jennings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
8.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Shami.
-
8.5
OUT! Bowled. Ravichandran Ashwin to Alastair Cook. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to. Gone! An asbsolute beauty from Ashwin. The classical dismissal of a left-hander from an off spinner bowling round the wicket. Perfect seam position, drifting in and pitching on middle, drawing Cook forward and turning past the outside edge to hit the top of off stump. It didn't look like there had been much turn so far but that delivery turned significantly.
-
8.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Alastair Cook. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
8.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Alastair Cook. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.
-
8.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Alastair Cook. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
8.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Keaton Jennings. Arm ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
7.6
Ishant Sharma to Alastair Cook. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
7.5
Ishant Sharma to Keaton Jennings. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
7.4
Ishant Sharma to Keaton Jennings. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
7.3
Ishant Sharma to Keaton Jennings. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
7.2
Ishant Sharma to Keaton Jennings. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
7.1
Ishant Sharma to Keaton Jennings. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
6.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Alastair Cook. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
6.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Keaton Jennings. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, Gloved to point for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
6.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Keaton Jennings. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Rahane.
-
6.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Keaton Jennings. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.
-
6.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Alastair Cook. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
6.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Alastair Cook. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
5.6
Ishant Sharma to Alastair Cook. Out-swinging yorker, middle stump no foot movement defending, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.
-
5.5
Ishant Sharma to Alastair Cook. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
5.4
Ishant Sharma to Keaton Jennings. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to point for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
5.3
Ishant Sharma to Keaton Jennings. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Rahane. Jennings gets lucky! Nicely bowled from Ishant, straight enough that he has to play but shaping away from him. Takes the outside edge and on the angle goes quite wide towards the slip corden. Rahane is at fourth slip and dives low to his right in front of Kohli. He gets two hands to it but can't hold on. Some discussions follow between Rahane and the captain as to who's catch it should have been.
-
5.2
Ishant Sharma to Keaton Jennings. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
5.1
Ishant Sharma to Keaton Jennings. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
4.6
Umesh Yadav to Alastair Cook. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
4.5
FOUR! Umesh Yadav to Alastair Cook. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Again nicely put away by Cook, another one out of the middle of the bat. Too straight from Yadav, not for the first time. He just hasn't been able to get it quite right so far this morning and there isn't enough pace for him to be threatening.
-
4.4
Umesh Yadav to Keaton Jennings. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
4.3
Umesh Yadav to Keaton Jennings. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.
-
4.2
Umesh Yadav to Alastair Cook. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
4.1
FOUR! Umesh Yadav to Alastair Cook. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Meat and drink for Cook, short and wide and dispatched through the vacant cover region. That will be a nice confidence booster, right out of the middle of the bat.