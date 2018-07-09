After a record-breaking 142-run in the first one-day international, England Women are aiming to seal the series when they take on New Zealand at Derby on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm

In the first ever women's international match at Headingley on Saturday, Heather Knight and opener Amy Jones both made 63 as the hosts impressed on their way to making 290-5.

White Ferns captain Suzie Bates (28) and Sophie Devine (33) gave their side a good platform, reaching 70-0 after 14 overs but once Sophie Ecclestone took a brilliant overhead catch to get rid of the latter, the White Ferns collapsed.

All-rounder Nat Sciver followed up an attacking 37 by taking her first wickets in eight innings, finishing with figures of 3-18 from four overs as New Zealand lost all 10 of their wickets for just 78 runs.

Hampshire bowler Katie George, who was handed her debut ODI cap in the match with Anya Shrubsole sidelined with a side strain, picked up her maiden 50-over wicket for England as she trapped Holly Huddlestone lbw to bowl out New Zealand for 148.

It was a fourth successive loss for the White Ferns against the World Cup winners, after losing all three of their matches to England in the T20 Tri-series, including the final.

Bates will be looking for her side to bounce back and keep the series alive while Knight will be hoping England can claim a third series win of the summer.

England squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Katie George, Georgia Elwiss, Jenny Gunn, Alex Hartley, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Anya Shrubsole, Nat Sciver, Sarah Taylor, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt

Watch the second one-day international between England Women and New Zealand Women, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm on Tuesday.