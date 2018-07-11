The pick of the action as from the second one-day international England Women seal the series against New Zealand with a 123-run win in Derby

England Women sealed their third series win of the summer after beating New Zealand by 123 runs in the second one-day international in Derby.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Half-centuries from opener Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver were the backbone of a below-par batting performance from the hosts who were bowled out for 241 in 48 overs.

But it was backed up by an imposing bowling effort - with teenage seamer Katie George taking 3-36 and spinner Sophie Ecclestone finishing with 3-14 - as they bowled New Zealand out for a paltry 118 in 38 overs.

The dry pitch tempted Heather Knight into batting first and Amy Jones and Beaumont batted smartly as they were tested by pace bowler Holly Huddleston.

Jones' innings proved to be more fluent in the opening exchanges comparatively to her opening partner's, as Beaumont managed just one run off 15 balls from Huddleston.

But the hosts' steady start was punctuated when Jones scooped a short ball from Sophie Devine to Lea Tahuhu at backward point.

A couple of quick wickets, with Huddleston picking up her first when Knight feathered the seamer behind for 15, helped the White Ferns regain some control of the England innings but the home side continued to go along at over five runs an over.

With Sciver and Beaumont at the crease England built once more as the fourth-wicket pair shared a 57-run partnership.

After reaching her half-century from 58 balls, Beaumont was trapped lbw by Jess Watkin having gone back in her crease and missing the ball.

Sciver went on to make her first fifty since the World Cup final against India at Lord's last summer but a brilliant catch from Suzie Bates on the ring saw he fall for 54, as England lost their final five wickets for 35 runs.

Devine got New Zealand's reply off to swift start as she sent George for three boundaries and although the 19-year-old struggled to find her line and length, she saw a full toss slapped by the White Ferns opener straight to Jones at cover.

In desperate need of runs, Amy Satterthwaite (1) was bowled by George as the bowler picked up her second wicket in four balls before Brunt trapped Katey Martin lbw for nine, as New Zealand slipped to 36-3.

Bates and Maddy Green offered brief respite to the visitors' batting woes, sharing a 39-run fourth-wicket stand but as soon as the New Zealand captain was bowled by Marsh the side folded.

The continually impressive Ecclestone bowled 37 dot balls in her eight overs and had Green caught before bowling Amelia Kerr, as New Zealand lost 6-17.

Kate Ebrahim and Huddleston counter-punched for seven overs, with the final pair making 26 but Ecclestone finished off proceedings as she trapped the latter lbw.

WHAT THEY SAID

New Zealand captain SUZIE BATES: "We knew it would be tough but we thought we'd prepared well and we've been over here six weeks so there are really no excuses for the way we've performed so far.

"I was reasonably happy, to come off and bowl them out for under 250, I thought we were in with a shout. We knew it was going to be tough, the way they've bowled all series and backed it up in the field.

"We just couldn't get partnerships together, loss too many wickets at the top and our senior players just aren't doing enough in that top order. We're just really hoping this group can pull it together and compete in that last game."

England captain HEATHER KNIGHT: "I think our bowlers, particularly the spinners, were outstanding today. I think we were 40 or 50 short with the bat, to be brutally honest, we didn't bat as well as we probably could have done.

"We got a partnership together and then we lost a wicket again, it was stop-start. If we're being honest, we want to ruthless with those partnerships and extend them but our bowlers bowled brilliantly and made our score look very good."

England batter and player-of-the-match TAMMY BEAUMONT: "Coming into this season I'd been getting a lot of fifties and getting out, and I'd been very frustrated at giving away good starts.

"I was a little bit frustrated today, we were in a good position with Nat (Sciver) and myself both in and we thought we were a little bit under par.

"New Zealand started really well today so you have to keep your calm and not give it away and know that the best thing for you is to stay in."