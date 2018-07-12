Captain Heather Knight says England Women will not take their foot off the gas in Friday's third Royal London ODI against New Zealand despite having won the series.

Half-centuries from Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver - and three wickets apiece for Sophie Ecclestone and Katie George - earned England victory at Derby on Tuesday and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the process.

But with crucial ICC Women's Championship points up for grabs, Knight has promised no let-up at the Fischer County Ground.

"It's been a good summer from our point of view but we need to be ruthless in our final match of the ODI series and we want to win 3-0," she explained.

"We obviously didn't get off to the perfect start at Worcester but the way we've fought back has been really pleasing.

"We've talked a lot about adding consistency to our game - in both 50-over and IT20 cricket - and we've seen more of that," said Knight.

"We want to have people throughout the team who can win games and if you look at our results that's been a big part of our success.

"A lot of our batters have got runs - and they've rightly got the plaudits for that - but it's also been great to see our bowlers performing so effectively."

For Knight, a game at Leicester means a return to the ground at which she scored her maiden international hundred, against Pakistan in last year's ICC Women's World Cup.

Knight also scored a half-century and claimed five wickets in her first game as England captain against Pakistan at the Fischer County Ground in 2016, so the skipper has plenty of happy memories of Leicester.

"Yeah, it will be nice to return to Leicester. We beat Pakistan there last summer having just lost to India in the tournament opener so it's a ground with good memories," she said.

"I was obviously very happy to get to three figures that day - but I was just as pleased, if not more, to see Nat Sciver get to her first three figures as well. Hopefully, we'll see a similar result on Friday."

