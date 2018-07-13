Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

219 (47.4 ov)
In Play
Badge

New Zealand

209-6

New Zealand Women need 11 runs to win from 7.5 overs

England vs New Zealand

England Women v NZ Women LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary of the third and final ODI, at the Fischer County Ground. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
13th - 16th Jul 2018
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
Umpires
D J Millns, R T Robinson
TV Umpire
M J Saggers
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
M H A Syed

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.M. Watkin lbw Brunt 0
S.F.M. Devine Not out 109
M.L. Green b Ecclestone 23
S.W. Bates b Marsh 1
A.E. Satterthwaite b Brunt 25
B. Bezuidenhout lbw Ecclestone 4
K.J. Martin run out (Cross) 23
A.C. Kerr Not out 7
Extras 11w, 6lb 17
Total 42.1 Overs 209 - 6
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Brunt 7 0 28 2
K.L. Cross 7 0 31 0
Elwiss 8 0 42 0
S. Ecclestone 10 1 39 2
L A Marsh 8 0 49 1
N.R. Sciver 2 0 12 0
Full Bowling Card