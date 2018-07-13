Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
New Zealand Women need 11 runs to win from 7.5 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 13th - 16th Jul 2018
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
- Umpires
- D J Millns, R T Robinson
- TV Umpire
- M J Saggers
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- M H A Syed
new zealand BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.M. Watkin
|lbw Brunt
|0
|S.F.M. Devine
|Not out
|109
|M.L. Green
|b Ecclestone
|23
|S.W. Bates
|b Marsh
|1
|A.E. Satterthwaite
|b Brunt
|25
|B. Bezuidenhout
|lbw Ecclestone
|4
|K.J. Martin
|run out (Cross)
|23
|A.C. Kerr
|Not out
|7
|Extras
|11w, 6lb
|17
|Total
|42.1 Overs
|209 - 6
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Brunt
|7
|0
|28
|2
|K.L. Cross
|7
|0
|31
|0
|Elwiss
|8
|0
|42
|0
|S. Ecclestone
|10
|1
|39
|2
|L A Marsh
|8
|0
|49
|1
|N.R. Sciver
|2
|0
|12
|0