Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

219 (47.4 ov)

In Play
Badge

New Zealand

207-6

New Zealand Women need 13 runs to win from 8.0 overs

England vs New Zealand

SUMMARY
New Zealand 1st 207-6 (42.0 ov)
England 1st 219All out (47.4 ov)
New Zealand Women need 13 runs to win from 8.0 overs

New Zealand 1st Innings207-6

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.M. Watkin lbw Brunt 0 4 0 0 0.00
S.F.M. Devine Not out 109 109 12 1 100.00
M.L. Green b Ecclestone 23 52 2 0 44.23
S.W. Bates (c) b Marsh 1 8 0 0 12.50
A.E. Satterthwaite b Brunt 25 30 3 0 83.33
B. Bezuidenhout lbw Ecclestone 4 16 0 0 25.00
K.J. Martin run out (Cross) 23 23 4 0 100.00
A.C. Kerr Not out 5 10 0 0 50.00
Extras 11w, 6lb 17
Total 42.0 Overs, 6 wkts 207
To Bat: 
L.M. Kasperek,
H.N.K. Jensen,
H.R. Huddleston

Fall of Wickets

  1. 2 Watkin 0.4ov
  2. 76 Green 17.1ov
  3. 84 Bates 18.6ov
  4. 142 Satterthwaite 28.2ov
  5. 150 Bezuidenhout 31.4ov
  6. 196 Martin 39.3ov
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 7 0 28 2 4.00
K.L. Cross 7 0 31 0 4.43
Elwiss 7.5 0 42 0 5.36
S. Ecclestone 10 1 39 2 3.90
L A Marsh 8 0 49 1 6.13
N.R. Sciver 2 0 12 0 6.00

England 1st Innings219 All out

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.E. Jones s Martin b Watkin 78 95 6 0 82.11
T.T. Beaumont c Martin b Kasperek 53 66 7 0 80.30
L. Winfield c Green b Kasperek 5 9 1 0 55.56
H.C. Knight (c) b Jensen 16 27 0 0 59.26
N.R. Sciver run out (Kasperek) 11 12 1 0 91.67
D.N. Wyatt c Devine b Watkin 18 22 1 0 81.82
K.H. Brunt c Bates b Kasperek 5 12 0 0 41.67
G.A. Elwiss c Green b Jensen 11 15 1 0 73.33
L.A. Marsh b Kasperek 9 18 0 0 50.00
S. Ecclestone lbw Kasperek 1 5 0 0 20.00
K.L. Cross Not out 4 7 0 0 57.14
Extras 2nb, 3w, 1b, 2lb 8
Total All Out, 47.4 Overs 219

Fall of Wickets

  1. 104 Beaumont 20.3ov
  2. 114 Winfield 22.5ov
  3. 156 Jones 31.5ov
  4. 160 Knight 32.6ov
  5. 171 Sciver 35.3ov
  6. 188 Brunt 39.2ov
  7. 201 Elwiss 42.2ov
  8. 207 Wyatt 43.5ov
  9. 212 Ecclestone 45.2ov
  10. 219 Marsh 47.4ov
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
Huddleston 5 0 32 0 6.40
Devine 5 0 25 0 5.00
H.N.K. Jensen 10 0 26 2 2.60
J.M. Watkin 6 0 38 2 6.33
A.C. Kerr 10 0 46 0 4.60
L.M. Kasperek 9.4 0 39 5 4.03
Bates 2 0 10 0 5.00

Match Details

Date
13th - 16th Jul 2018
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
Umpires
D J Millns, R T Robinson
TV Umpire
M J Saggers
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
M H A Syed