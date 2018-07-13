Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
England
219 (47.4 ov)
In Play
New Zealand
207-6
New Zealand Women need 13 runs to win from 8.0 overs
England vs New Zealand
|New Zealand 1st
|207-6 (42.0 ov)
|England 1st
|219All out (47.4 ov)
New Zealand 1st Innings207-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.M. Watkin
|lbw Brunt
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.F.M. Devine
|Not out
|109
|109
|12
|1
|100.00
|M.L. Green
|b Ecclestone
|23
|52
|2
|0
|44.23
|S.W. Bates (c)
|b Marsh
|1
|8
|0
|0
|12.50
|A.E. Satterthwaite
|b Brunt
|25
|30
|3
|0
|83.33
|B. Bezuidenhout
|lbw Ecclestone
|4
|16
|0
|0
|25.00
|K.J. Martin
|run out (Cross)
|23
|23
|4
|0
|100.00
|A.C. Kerr
|Not out
|5
|10
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|11w, 6lb
|17
|Total
|42.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|207
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Watkin 0.4ov
- 76 Green 17.1ov
- 84 Bates 18.6ov
- 142 Satterthwaite 28.2ov
- 150 Bezuidenhout 31.4ov
- 196 Martin 39.3ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|7
|0
|28
|2
|4.00
|K.L. Cross
|7
|0
|31
|0
|4.43
|Elwiss
|7.5
|0
|42
|0
|5.36
|S. Ecclestone
|10
|1
|39
|2
|3.90
|L A Marsh
|8
|0
|49
|1
|6.13
|N.R. Sciver
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
England 1st Innings219 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.E. Jones
|s Martin b Watkin
|78
|95
|6
|0
|82.11
|T.T. Beaumont
|c Martin b Kasperek
|53
|66
|7
|0
|80.30
|L. Winfield
|c Green b Kasperek
|5
|9
|1
|0
|55.56
|H.C. Knight (c)
|b Jensen
|16
|27
|0
|0
|59.26
|N.R. Sciver
|run out (Kasperek)
|11
|12
|1
|0
|91.67
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Devine b Watkin
|18
|22
|1
|0
|81.82
|K.H. Brunt
|c Bates b Kasperek
|5
|12
|0
|0
|41.67
|G.A. Elwiss
|c Green b Jensen
|11
|15
|1
|0
|73.33
|L.A. Marsh
|b Kasperek
|9
|18
|0
|0
|50.00
|S. Ecclestone
|lbw Kasperek
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|K.L. Cross
|Not out
|4
|7
|0
|0
|57.14
|Extras
|2nb, 3w, 1b, 2lb
|8
|Total
|All Out, 47.4 Overs
|219
Fall of Wickets
- 104 Beaumont 20.3ov
- 114 Winfield 22.5ov
- 156 Jones 31.5ov
- 160 Knight 32.6ov
- 171 Sciver 35.3ov
- 188 Brunt 39.2ov
- 201 Elwiss 42.2ov
- 207 Wyatt 43.5ov
- 212 Ecclestone 45.2ov
- 219 Marsh 47.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Huddleston
|5
|0
|32
|0
|6.40
|Devine
|5
|0
|25
|0
|5.00
|H.N.K. Jensen
|10
|0
|26
|2
|2.60
|J.M. Watkin
|6
|0
|38
|2
|6.33
|A.C. Kerr
|10
|0
|46
|0
|4.60
|L.M. Kasperek
|9.4
|0
|39
|5
|4.03
|Bates
|2
|0
|10
|0
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 13th - 16th Jul 2018
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
- Umpires
- D J Millns, R T Robinson
- TV Umpire
- M J Saggers
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- M H A Syed