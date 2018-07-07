The pick of the action from England Women's emphatic 142-run victory over New Zealand in the first ODI at Headingley

Half-centuries from Amy Jones and Heather Knight set-up an impressive 142-run victory for England Women over New Zealand in the opening one-day international at Headingley.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The World Cup winners enjoyed the first women's ODI at the Leeds ground, with contributions from the top six helping set the White Ferns 291 to win.

Despite New Zealand openers Suzie Bates (28) and Sophie Devine (33) getting off to a good start, the away side lost 4-5 in 17 balls as they crumbled from 70-0 to 75-4 - with Georgia Elwiss and Nat Sciver picking up two wickets each.

The visitors' weak middle order was once again exposed as they were bowled out for 148 in 35.3 overs - with only three other players managing double figures.

It is a fourth consecutive defeat for New Zealand against England in all formats this summer, after the World Cup winners won all three of the preceding T20I clashes.

Aware of how good the pitch was, Knight chose to bat first, and England's opening pair made hay under the blue skies in Leeds - with Jones timing the ball beautifully as she played the aggressor between the two.

In contrast, Tammy Beaumont struggled with the limited swing Lea Tahuhu was managing to extract off the pitch, playing and missing at a few deliveries as she failed to connect early on.

Jones brought up just her second ODI half-century off just 56 balls, having struck eight boundaries, as England's first-wicket pair brought up the home side's century stand in the 19th over.

Having struggled with her line and length in the opening exchanges, Tahuhu returned and had Beaumont caught behind for a hard-earned 40.

Searching for another quick scalp, Bates put down an easy return catch as Taylor earned a reprieve on four but the away side soon had their second wicket as Jones danced down the wicket to teenage spinner Amelia Kerr but misjudged the flight of the ball, allowing Katey Martin to whip off the bails.

Kerr struck again four overs later, deceiving Taylor with a googly and a thin outside edge was neatly taken by wicketkeeper Martin.

But, Knight (63) and Sciver (37) shared a 67-run fourth-wicket partnership to propel England forward as they managed 76 runs off their last 10 overs to finish on 290-5.

The White Ferns got off to a great start, with Bates and Devine trading boundaries as they reached 70-0 after 14 overs.

But, when Devine was brilliantly caught by Ecclestone, grabbing the ball over her head whilst running back, off Elwiss the away side collapsed.

Debutant Katie George's diving catch got rid of Bates and Jones took a simple on the boundary ropes as Sciver claimed wickets off the first and last balls of her over, before Amy Satterthwaite was trapped lbw by Elwiss in the next over.

Sciver picked up her third wicket soon after as Kerr tamely chipped the ball to Lauren Winfield a midwicket and Laura Marsh finished with 3-23, as New Zealand's middle and lower order were blown away.