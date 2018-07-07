Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Result
England Women win by 142 runs
Match Details
- Date
- 7th - 10th Jul 2018
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Headingley
- Umpires
- M Burns, D J Millns
new zealand BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|S.W. Bates
|c George b Sciver
|28
|S.F.M. Devine
|c Ecclestone b Elwiss
|33
|A.E. Satterthwaite
|lbw Elwiss
|2
|K.J. Martin
|c Jones b Sciver
|1
|M.L. Green
|c Sciver b Ecclestone
|21
|A.C. Kerr
|c Winfield b Sciver
|8
|K.E. Ebrahim
|Not out
|16
|J.M. Watkin
|lbw Marsh
|1
|L.M. Kasperek
|lbw Marsh
|14
|L.M.M. Tahuhu
|b Marsh
|6
|H.R. Huddleston
|lbw George
|1
|Extras
|9w, 8lb
|17
|Total
|All Out, 35.3 Overs
|148
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Brunt
|5
|1
|15
|0
|K.L. George
|5.3
|0
|34
|1
|S. Ecclestone
|8
|1
|33
|1
|Elwiss
|6
|0
|16
|2
|N.R. Sciver
|4
|0
|18
|3
|L A Marsh
|7
|0
|24
|3