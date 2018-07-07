Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

290-5
Result
Badge

New Zealand

148

England Women win by 142 runs

England vs New Zealand

England Women v NZ Women recap

Over-by-over commentary of the first ODI between England and New Zealand, at Headingley. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
7th - 10th Jul 2018
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Headingley
Umpires
M Burns, D J Millns

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.W. Bates c George b Sciver 28
S.F.M. Devine c Ecclestone b Elwiss 33
A.E. Satterthwaite lbw Elwiss 2
K.J. Martin c Jones b Sciver 1
M.L. Green c Sciver b Ecclestone 21
A.C. Kerr c Winfield b Sciver 8
K.E. Ebrahim Not out 16
J.M. Watkin lbw Marsh 1
L.M. Kasperek lbw Marsh 14
L.M.M. Tahuhu b Marsh 6
H.R. Huddleston lbw George 1
Extras 9w, 8lb 17
Total All Out, 35.3 Overs 148
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Brunt 5 1 15 0
K.L. George 5.3 0 34 1
S. Ecclestone 8 1 33 1
Elwiss 6 0 16 2
N.R. Sciver 4 0 18 3
L A Marsh 7 0 24 3
Full Bowling Card