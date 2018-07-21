Watch highlights from a thrilling Vitality Blast match between Essex and Hampshire at Chelmsford.

Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara was run out in a thrilling last-ball tie as Essex and Hampshire shared the spoils in their Vitality Blast clash at Chelmsford.

Needing two to clinch victory for Essex, Bopara hit Ryan Stevenson's final ball to deep square-leg, but was beaten by Colin Munro's throw as he attempted the second run.

Munro had squandered a chance to tilt the contest in Hampshire's favour four balls earlier, when he dropped Bopara on the boundary with the Eagles still seven runs short.

James Vince opted to bat first after winning the toss, but the Hampshire skipper lasted just five balls before he miscued a pull off Matt Quinn to mid-off.

Munro looked strong off his pads, clipping Quinn for a trio of leg-side sixes to inject some impetus into the innings as he raced to 38 from 17 balls.

The New Zealander dispatched Adam Zampa's first two deliveries to the boundary, but he was bowled attempting an ambitious reverse sweep later in the same over.

That dismissal, along with tight bowling spells from Zampa (2-30), fellow spinner Simon Harmer (1-21) and Bopara (0-19), strangled the scoring rate as Hampshire quickly slid to 70-4.

Sam Northeast led the visitors' fightback, sharing a partnership of 71 with Liam Dawson, who hit 32 at a run a ball before he eventually holed out to deep mid-wicket.

But Northeast remained until the end, clubbing the last delivery of the innings over long-on for six to finish unbeaten on 73 and lift Hampshire to 170-5.

Stevenson (2-28) struck an early blow in the Essex reply, removing the in-form Varun Chopra (2) with his first ball - and the home side were soon in difficulties at 35-3.

Tom Westley (9) chopped on to Chris Wood and ex-Hampshire man Adam Wheater (22) was tempted down the pitch by Mujeeb Ur Rahman to give Lewis McManus an easy stumping.

Ryan ten Doeschate rebuilt alongside Dan Lawrence and seemed well set, with 23 from 18 balls, when he misjudged a short one from Fidel Edwards and spooned an easy catch to Dawson.

Wood (3-27) returned to the attack and immediately struck when he had Lawrence - one short of his maiden T20 half-century - caught at long-off, then trapped Harmer (8) lbw.

Neil Wagner blasted 13 from only five balls, but he was caught on the boundary attempting to hit a straight six that would have won the game.

That left Essex's hopes resting with Bopara (39), who kept his nerve with a cover drive for four off the penultimate ball, but was unable to haul his side across the line as they finished on 170-8.