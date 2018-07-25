Cricket Match

Day 1 of 3
Badge

Essex

 

Lunch
Badge

India

100-3  (28.0 ov)

India are 100 for 3

Essex vs India

SUMMARY
India 1st 100-3 (28.0 ov)
India 1st Innings100-3

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M. Vijay Not out 45 80 6 0 56.25
S. Dhawan c Foster b Coles 0 1 0 0 0.00
C.A. Pujara c Foster b Coles 1 7 0 0 14.29
A.M. Rahane c Foster b Quinn 17 47 2 0 36.17
V. Kohli (c) Not out 32 34 6 0 94.12
Extras 1nb, 1w, 1b, 2lb 5
Total 28.0 Overs, 3 wkts 100
To Bat: 
D.K. Karthik,
H.H. Pandya,
I. Sharma,
J.J. Bumrah,
K.K. Nair,
K. Yadav
K.L. Rahul
M. Shami
R. Ashwin
R.A. Jadeja
R.R. Pant
S.N. Thakur
U.T. Yadav

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1 Dhawan 0.3ov
  2. 5 Pujara 2.4ov
  3. 44 Rahane 18.3ov
Essex Bowling
O M R W Econ
Coles 7 1 7 2 1.00
M.R. Quinn 7 1 13 1 1.86
A.P. Beard 6 0 27 0 4.50
M.W. Dixon 4 0 25 0 6.25
P.I. Walter 4 0 25 0 6.25

Match Details

Date
25th - 28th Jul 2018
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The Cloudfm County Ground
Umpires
N G B Cook, R White