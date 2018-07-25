Cricket Match
Day 1 of 3
Essex
Lunch
India
100-3 (28.0 ov)
India are 100 for 3
Essex vs India
|India 1st
|100-3 (28.0 ov)
|India are 100 for 3
India 1st Innings100-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M. Vijay
|Not out
|45
|80
|6
|0
|56.25
|S. Dhawan
|c Foster b Coles
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|C.A. Pujara
|c Foster b Coles
|1
|7
|0
|0
|14.29
|A.M. Rahane
|c Foster b Quinn
|17
|47
|2
|0
|36.17
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|32
|34
|6
|0
|94.12
|Extras
|1nb, 1w, 1b, 2lb
|5
|Total
|28.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|100
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Dhawan 0.3ov
- 5 Pujara 2.4ov
- 44 Rahane 18.3ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Coles
|7
|1
|7
|2
|1.00
|M.R. Quinn
|7
|1
|13
|1
|1.86
|A.P. Beard
|6
|0
|27
|0
|4.50
|M.W. Dixon
|4
|0
|25
|0
|6.25
|P.I. Walter
|4
|0
|25
|0
|6.25
Match Details
- Date
- 25th - 28th Jul 2018
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The Cloudfm County Ground
- Umpires
- N G B Cook, R White