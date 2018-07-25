Essex vs India

Virat Kohli was one of four India batsmen to pass fifty as the tourists recovered from a loose start to their three-day friendly at Essex.

Skipper Kohli (68) put on 90 with opener Murali Vijay (53) after India had tumbled to 44-3 at Chelmsford, while KL Rahul hit 58 and Dinesh Karthik top-scored with 82 not out from 94 balls.

India closed on 322-6, with Hardik Pandya unbeaten on 33, in a game reduced from four days due to sweltering temperatures.

Shikhar Dhawan's hopes of finding form against the red ball ahead of the first Test against England at Edgbaston from August 1 were dented as he snicked Matt Coles behind in the first over to fall for a golden duck.

Coles (2-31) dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (1) in similar fashion in his following over, before Ajinkya Rahane (17) handed James Foster his third catch when he edged Matt Quinn in the 19th.

Kohli and Vijay rebuilt before both were ousted by Paul Walter (2-90) - Vijay bowled and Kohli caught at first slip - leaving Rahul and Karthik to add 114.

Rahul skied spinner Aaron Nijar to mid-off but Panda gave the quick-scoring Karthik, who has struck 14 fours so far, support in the final session.

