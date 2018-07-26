Essex vs India

Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav claimed two wickets apiece as India's bowlers were given a workout by Essex on day two of their friendly at Chelmsford.

Essex skipper Tom Westley (57) and 20-year-old batsman Michael Pepper (68) hit half-centuries as the hosts replied to India's 395 all out with 237-5 by stumps on the second and penultimate day.

Ishant bowled Pepper and pinned Varun Chopra (16) lbw, while Umesh trapped Nick Browne (11) leg before and had Rishi Patel (19) caught behind by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.

Karthik (82) had earlier fallen to the first ball of the day, slashing Paul Walter (4-113) to third man, before Hardik Pandya (51) completed fifty and Rishabh Pant smashed 34 from 26 balls.

India used their innings to give each of their front-line batsmen a hit, with Virat Kohli (68), KL Rahul (58) and Murali Vijay (53) all posting half-centuries on day one.

