Day 2 of 3
Badge

Essex

237-5
Close
Badge

India

395  (100.2 ov)

Essex trail India by 158 runs with 5 wickets remaining

Essex vs India

Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav take two wickets each as India's attack given workout by Essex

Tom Westley and Michael Pepper score fifties for Essex

Ishant Sharma is hoping to be part of India's pace attack in the first Test against England at Edgbaston

Essex captain Tom Westley scored 57 at Chelmsford

Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav claimed two wickets apiece as India's bowlers were given a workout by Essex on day two of their friendly at Chelmsford.

Essex skipper Tom Westley (57) and 20-year-old batsman Michael Pepper (68) hit half-centuries as the hosts replied to India's 395 all out with 237-5 by stumps on the second and penultimate day.

Ishant bowled Pepper and pinned Varun Chopra (16) lbw, while Umesh trapped Nick Browne (11) leg before and had Rishi Patel (19) caught behind by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.

Live Test Cricket

England vs India

Karthik (82) had earlier fallen to the first ball of the day, slashing Paul Walter (4-113) to third man, before Hardik Pandya (51) completed fifty and Rishabh Pant smashed 34 from 26 balls.

India used their innings to give each of their front-line batsmen a hit, with Virat Kohli (68), KL Rahul (58) and Murali Vijay (53) all posting half-centuries on day one.

Watch India's five-Test series against England live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10am on Wednesday.

Match Details

Date
25th - 28th Jul 2018
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The Cloudfm County Ground
Umpires
N G B Cook, R White

essex BATTING CARD

Batsman R
N.L.J. Browne lbw Yadav 11
V. Chopra lbw Sharma 16
T. Westley c Jadeja b Thakur 57
M.S. Pepper b Sharma 68
R.K. Patel c Karthik b Yadav 19
J.S. Foster Not out 23
P.I. Walter Not out 22
Extras 3nb, 14b, 4lb 21
Total 58.0 Overs 237 - 5
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Shami 14 0 59 0
Yadav 14 7 23 2
Sharma 10 2 38 2
H.H. Pandya 9 1 41 0
S.N. Thakur 9 0 41 1
Jadeja 2 0 17 0
Full Bowling Card

