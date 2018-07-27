Essex vs India

Shikhar Dhawan bagged a pair after Essex's lower-order frustrated India on the third and final day of the drawn friendly fixture at Chelmsford.

Dhawan was bowled by Matt Quinn third ball having snicked Matt Coles behind for a golden duck in the first innings as he went scoreless in India's only warm-up fixture ahead of the first Test against England.

Cheteshwar Pujara (23) also fell cheaply for the second time in the game, with KL Rahul (36no) and Ajinkya Rahane (19no) guiding the tourists to 89-2 before rain brought an early end to proceedings.

Pujara was dismissed by Paul Walter, who finished with five wickets in the match and struck 75 from the No 7 position as Essex replied to India's first-innings 395 all out with 359-8 declared.

Virat Kohli's side would have been hopeful of running through Essex when the hosts resumed on their overnight 237-5, but found resistance from Walter and James Foster (42) - who put on 91 for the sixth wicket - plus tailenders Aron Nijjar (29no) and Feroze Khushi (14no).

Umesh Yadav bowled Foster and had Coles (0) caught at slip by Dhawan to finish with 4-35 from 18 overs, while Ishant Sharma (3-59) ended Walter's excellent knock, with Rahane taking the catch at gully.

