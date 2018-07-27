Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 3 of 3
Badge

Essex

359-8
Result
Badge

India

395 & 89-2

Match Drawn

Essex vs India

Shikhar Dhawan dismissed for a pair in India's only warm-up ahead of first Test against England

Shikhar Dhawan recorded a pair for India at Essex

Shikhar Dhawan bagged a pair after Essex's lower-order frustrated India on the third and final day of the drawn friendly fixture at Chelmsford.

SCORECARD | INDIA FIXTURES

Dhawan was bowled by Matt Quinn third ball having snicked Matt Coles behind for a golden duck in the first innings as he went scoreless in India's only warm-up fixture ahead of the first Test against England.

Cheteshwar Pujara (23) also fell cheaply for the second time in the game, with KL Rahul (36no) and Ajinkya Rahane (19no) guiding the tourists to 89-2 before rain brought an early end to proceedings.

Pujara was dismissed by Paul Walter, who finished with five wickets in the match and struck 75 from the No 7 position as Essex replied to India's first-innings 395 all out with 359-8 declared.

v

Live Test Cricket

England vs India

August 1, 2018, 10:00am


Remote Record

Virat Kohli's side would have been hopeful of running through Essex when the hosts resumed on their overnight 237-5, but found resistance from Walter and James Foster (42) - who put on 91 for the sixth wicket - plus tailenders Aron Nijjar (29no) and Feroze Khushi (14no).

Umesh Yadav bowled Foster and had Coles (0) caught at slip by Dhawan to finish with 4-35 from 18 overs, while Ishant Sharma (3-59) ended Walter's excellent knock, with Rahane taking the catch at gully.

Watch India's five-Test series against England live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event, staring with the opener, at Edgbaston, from 10am on Wednesday.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.

Match Details

Date
25th - 28th Jul 2018
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The Cloudfm County Ground
Umpires
N G B Cook, R White

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.L. Rahul Not out 36
S. Dhawan b Quinn 0
C.A. Pujara c Chopra b Walter 23
A.M. Rahane Not out 19
Extras 1nb, 4b, 6lb 11
Total 21.2 Overs 89 - 2
Full Batting Card

essex BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Coles 5 2 9 0
M.R. Quinn 4 2 5 1
P.I. Walter 5 0 38 1
S. Snater 6 0 26 0
A.S.S. Nijjar 1.2 0 1 0
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK