Captain Colin Ingram led by example as Glamorgan outplayed Hampshire at Sophia Gardens to climb to third place in the Vitality Blast South Group.

An undefeated 71 from Ingram earned him the man-of-the-match award on Friday and allowed Glamorgan to ease past the visitors' total of 151-8.

Ingram has now scored more runs and struck more sixes than anyone else in the competition since 2016. He cleared the ropes four times during this eight-wicket win.



Peter Trego and Corey Anderson led the way as Somerset cemented their position at the top of the South Group with a four-wicket victory over Surrey at Taunton.

The visitors posted 176-9, thanks largely to teenager Will Jacks, who smacked 53 off 31 balls, and the experienced Rikki Clarke (32).

Somerset paceman Jamie Overton continued his resurgence after injury with 4-24, while leg-spinner Max Waller conceded only 15 from his four overs.

In reply, Somerset recovered from a shaky start to reach 177-6 with five balls to spare, Trego hitting 70 off 54 and Anderson 53 from 31 as their fifth-wicket partnership yielded 104 runs in 10.3 overs.

Matt Parkinson claimed three for 23 as Lancashire beat Birmingham Bears by 37 runs to make it back-to-back wins and strengthen their grip on the quarter-final places.

The Lightning comfortably defended their total of 185 for five, given to them by Karl Brown's half-century and late-order firepower from Jordan Clark.

Victory keeps Lancashire third in the North Group table while Birmingham's knockout hopes suffered a blow as they slipped to sixth.

Worcestershire fell short of recording a victory that might have guaranteed themselves a home quarter-final despite the best efforts of Callum Ferguson as Leicestershire claimed a five-run win.

The Australian played a superbly measured innings after hosts Leicestershire had made 155-9 from their 20 overs, only to be run out for 69, an innings that included nine fours and a six off 49 balls.

Leicestershire secured their first home win of the season on the back of Ben Raine's 32 off 18 balls, and solid contributions from Mark Cosgrove (33), Colin Ackermann (25) and Mohammad Nabi (26).

Chris Rushworth bagged 3-22 as Durham defended 174-7 to beat Northamptonshire by 12 runs to secure a home quarter-final despite a quick-fire 40 from Ben Duckett.

Skipper Tom Latham top-scored for the Jets with 33 off 23 - Brett Hutton and Seekkuge Prasanna bagging a brace of wickets apiece.

Duckett gave the chase some early impetus only for Paul Collingwood and Rushworth to put the brakes on, Northamptonshire ending on 162-9.

A thrilling century stand between Tom Moores and Jake Libby returned Notts Outlaws to winning ways in their match against Yorkshire Vikings.

Both batsmen registered their highest scores in the competition as the home side posted a 63-run victory at Trent Bridge, ending a run of two defeats in the competition.

Moores scored an unbeaten 80, with six fours and three sixes, putting on 112 in only 10.5 overs with Libby, who made 58. Notts posted 212-5 after opting to bat first, with Matt Fisher taking 2-52.

The Vikings were always struggling to compete with a rising run rate and could only make 149 for seven. Tom Kohler-Cadmore top-scored with 72 in their chase but the Outlaws attack held firm, led by Harry Gurney's 3-24.

Essex Eagles and Gloucestershire had to settle for a point apiece after their clash at Chelmsford was abandoned without a ball being bowled, due to rain - the same fate befalling Sussex Sharks and Kent Spitfires.

