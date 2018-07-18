Miles Hammond hit a maiden first-class century as Gloucestershire edged ahead of Sussex on day two of their Division Two Specsavers County Championship match at Cheltenham.

Hammond overcame an early blow on the helmet to strike 103 off 203 balls, with 20 fours, as his side ran up 303-8 in reply to the visitors first innings total of 286.

Skipper Chris Dent contributed 65 to an opening stand of 182 before James Bracey (34) and Gareth Roderick (48no) built further on the efforts of the openers.

But, Jofra Archer (3-59) then put a different complexion on the game by claiming three wickets in the penultimate over of the day.

It was just reward for a Sussex bowling attack that produced some pacey spells on a pitch still offering bounce, going past the bat on numerous occasions - Archer and Ollie Robinson, in particular,

Hammond and Dent had to survive a torrid first hour, which saw Dent dropped by Phil Salt at third slip off Robinson, a straightforward chance, with his score on 14 and the total 44. It proved a costly error.

Hammond and Dent were eventually parted when the latter lost concentration and scooped a delivery from left-arm spinner Danny Briggs (1-48) to Archer at short fine-leg.

Hammond reached three figures with a square cut boundary off David Wiese (2-56), but two balls later edged a wide one from the same bowler through to wicketkeeper Ben Brown.

Roderick and Bracey added 65 either side of tea before Bracey fell to the second new ball, lbw to Chris Jordan (1-39), trapped in his crease

Wiese then bowled Graeme van Buuren on the back foot for 11 before Archer gained reward for his earlier labours by sending back nightwatchman George Drissell and Ryan Higgins in successive balls and having Kieran Noema-Barnett caught behind two deliveries later.

When Robinson (1-67) pinned Craig Miles lbw in the final over, Gloucestershire had lost five wickets for eight runs to surrender much of the initiative that had earned so stubbornly through much of the day.