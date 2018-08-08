Johann Myburgh thumped an unbeaten 54 to keep Somerset top of the Vitality Blast South Group with a six-wicket win over Hampshire.

SCORECARD

Opening batsman Myburgh, who began his county career at Hampshire, announced earlier this week he would retire from the game at the end of the season.

And the decision to quit might have been made prematurely as he clinically smashed the ball around the Ageas Bowl to chase down 129 with seven balls to spare.

Hampshire toiled in making 129-8 but where the hosts had struggled, Myburgh appeared to find the going much easier as he stroked boundaries at will.

He added 32 for the first wicket with Steven Davies, who was brilliantly caught in the covers by a diving Liam Dawson.

Myburgh was unfazed by the loss of Davies as he got his head down and kept the run rate ticking at just above the six an over needed.

0:58 Myburgh gave it some handle - and suffered this batting mishap!

Peter Trego was deceived by a Mujeeb Ur Rahman variation, as he played on, and James Hildreth hit straight up in the air to be caught by wicketkeeper

Tom Alsop, but Myburgh remained comfortable. He moved to his 11th T20 fifty and although Dawson had Corey Anderson lbw, eased Somerset home.

Lewis Gregory won the toss and elected to bowl but Hampshire never got to grips with the pitch though, despite James Vince firmly cutting Max Waller through point first ball and Rilee Rossouw dispatching a six over cow corner.

That was as good as it got for the hosts as the wickets fell with regularity. Rossouw dragged a full ball to mid-wicket, before Jerome Taylor found Vince's leading edge, with Tom Abell completing the catch at backward point.

Hampshire were left on 45-2 at the end of the powerplay and quickly lost Alsop skying to mid-wicket and Dawson offering up a simple catch at point.

Sam Northeast attempted to anchor an end - scoring 30 off 36 balls - but nobody else could build around him.

The former Kent batsman eventually fell off a top edge, which Hildreth easily caught at short fine leg, before Joe Weatherly was bowled. Chris Wood holed out to long on and Gareth Berg was bowled as Taylor claimed 3-39.

Durham Jets moved back to the top of the Vitality Blast North Group courtesy of a 14-run win over the Leicestershire Foxes at Emirates Riverside. SCORECARD

The Jets battled their way to a total of 156 from their 20 overs on a slow wicket thanks to a half-century from captain Tom Latham, while James Weighell provided late impetus with three sixes.

Leicestershire struggled from the off, losing five early wickets. Colin Ackermann did his utmost to keep his side in contention with 74 - but it proved to be in vain as the Jets closed out the win to move within touching distance of a quarter-final berth.

A brilliant display of power hitting by Josh Cobb gave Northamptonshire a first Vitality Blast win and dented Derbyshire's quarter-final hopes at Derby. SCORECARD

Cobb followed his century against Birmingham Bears with an explosive unbeaten 73, including seven sixes, off 37 balls as the visitors chased down a target of 178 with 10 balls to spare.

Billy Godleman had made a T20 best 77 from 55 balls as the Falcons posted 177 for six - but Cobb destroyed their attack to finally give the Steelbacks victory after nine defeats and a tie.

Our live coverage of the Vitality Blast continues with the Roses clash between Yorkshire and Lancashire, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.45pm on Thursday.