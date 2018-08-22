David Warner's struggles with the bat continued as Saint Lucia Stars fell to a seven-wicket loss against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots after being bowled out for 69.

Although the Australian opener managed 72 in the Stars' defeat by Trinbago Knight Riders, Warner has scored just 41 runs in his other five innings thus far in the CPL - including the 14 he managed at Gros Islet on Tuesday evening.

The Patriots' decision to bowl first proved fruitful as Sheldon Cottrell (3-14) and Mahmudullah (2-20) struck twice each in the opening five overs to reduce the Stars to 24-4.

Ben Cutting then took an exceptional catch running in from deep point as Nepalese spinner Sandeep Lamichhane (2-13) claimed the scalp of Warner, with the hosts losing their final six wickets for only 20 runs as they were dismissed for the third lowest-ever CPL total in just 12.3 overs.

Evin Lewis (13) and Devon Thomas put on 30 for the away side's first wicket before Mitchell McClenaghan had the former caught at mid on by Warner and the Patriots lost two more quick wickets when Brandon King was removed for 17 and Tom Cooper was run out looking for a second run.

But, wicketkeeper Thomas' unbeaten 38 off 21 balls - in an innings which included fives fours and a maximum - saw St Kitts and Nevis chase down their modest total.