Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Jamaica Tallawa

138
Result
Badge

Guyana Amazon W

209-7

Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 71 runs

Jamaica Tallawa vs Guyana Amazon W

Shimron Hetmyer's maiden T20 century hands Guyana Amazon Warriors to simple victory over Jamaica Tallawahs

Shimron Hetmyer has a previous T20 high score of 79

Shimron Hetmyer struck his maiden T20 century as Guyana Amazon Warriors inflicted a first defeat on Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Hetmyer and captain Shoaib Malik (50) shared a 108-run third-wicket partnership as the Warriors smashed 209-7 from their 20 overs before they bowled out the Tallawahs for 138 to secure a convincing 71-run victory.

After opting to bat, Guyana openers Chadwick Walton and Luke Ronchi were dismissed for single figures bringing Hetmyer and Malik together and the pair put on a brisk 100 off just 44 balls.

Live Caribbean Premier League

Jamaica v Trinidad

August 19, 2018, 10:30pm


Remote Record

A bustling innings from Hetmyer saw him bring up a 47-ball first 20-over hundred in an innings that included 11 fours and five sixes, while Malik cruised to his half-century - scoring one maximum less than his partner - to help set the Tallawahs 210 to win.

In reply, wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips and New Zealand's Ross Taylor made fast starts but when the latter was caught behind off Chris Green for 30 Jamaica stumbled.

Spinner Imran Tahir proved to be the game changer as he ran David Miller (11) out with a direct hit before bowling Phillips (43) next ball as the Tallawahs lost 9-36 to collapse to a heavy defeat.

Match Details

Date
19th Aug 2018
Toss
Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground
Umpires
S George, J A Lindo
TV Umpire
L A Reifer

jamaica tallawa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K. Lewis c Malik b Paul 14
G.D. Phillips b Tahir 43
L.R.P.L. Taylor c Ronchi b Green 30
D.A. Miller run out (Tahir) 11
R. Powell b Green 13
A.D. Russell c Hetmyer b Bishoo 1
S.I. Wasim c Green b Tahir 14
K. Santokie c Malik b Emrit 0
A. Zampa run out (Walton) 3
S. Badree run out (Bishoo) 2
O.R. Thomas Not out 2
Extras 2w, 3lb 5
Total All Out, 16.2 Overs 138
Full Batting Card

guyana amazon w BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K.M.A. Paul 2 0 19 1
C. Green 4 0 19 2
Bishoo 3 0 34 1
M I T Tahir 4 0 26 2
R.R. Emrit 3 0 35 1
Malik 0.2 0 2 0
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK