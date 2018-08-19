Shimron Hetmyer struck his maiden T20 century as Guyana Amazon Warriors inflicted a first defeat on Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League.

Hetmyer and captain Shoaib Malik (50) shared a 108-run third-wicket partnership as the Warriors smashed 209-7 from their 20 overs before they bowled out the Tallawahs for 138 to secure a convincing 71-run victory.

After opting to bat, Guyana openers Chadwick Walton and Luke Ronchi were dismissed for single figures bringing Hetmyer and Malik together and the pair put on a brisk 100 off just 44 balls.

A bustling innings from Hetmyer saw him bring up a 47-ball first 20-over hundred in an innings that included 11 fours and five sixes, while Malik cruised to his half-century - scoring one maximum less than his partner - to help set the Tallawahs 210 to win.

In reply, wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips and New Zealand's Ross Taylor made fast starts but when the latter was caught behind off Chris Green for 30 Jamaica stumbled.

Spinner Imran Tahir proved to be the game changer as he ran David Miller (11) out with a direct hit before bowling Phillips (43) next ball as the Tallawahs lost 9-36 to collapse to a heavy defeat.