St Lucia remain without a win in their last 14 Caribbean Premier League matches after Adam Zampa helped Jamaica Tallawahs to a resounding six-wicket victory.

The leg-spinner took three wickets while Glenn Phillips' half century did the damage with the bat as Jamaica won their first game of the 2018 campaign on home soil.

Phillips' 81-run stand with Johnson Charles helped Andre Russell continue his winning start as captain at Sabina Park in Kingston, as the 176 chase set by St Lucia was reached with two balls to spare.

David Warner's luck shows no signs of turning as the Australian dragged onto the stumps off the bowling of Oshane Thomas while Russell then broke up a 54-run stand between Lendl Simmons and Andre Fletcher.

Any momentum St Lucia hoped to create was quashed by Zampa, whose first victim was Fletcher in the 11th over as sharp turn produced a leading edge, and two balls later it was Mark Chapman who was dismissed by another leg stump delivery which crashed into the stumps.

Zampa would end up with figures of 3/27 from his four overs as Kieron Pollard succumbed to a quicker ball before the tail wagged for 50 runs in the final five overs.

In response, Phillips smashed 6 sixes in his 58 off 40 balls, while Rovman Powell hit four maximums in his unbeaten 43 as Jamaica won by six wickets to go top of the table while St Lucia have lost all three of their games so far.

The Stars will have been encouraged by their start with a high number of dot balls across the first five overs of the Powerplay, but things began to unravel off the bowling of Qais Ahmad in the sixth over.

Off three straight balls, Phillips lauched him over square leg for six, six and four before he was eventually dismissed by Obed McCoy as Kesrick Williams took a superb diving catch at third man.

Poor fielding from Simmons didn't help St Lucia's cause as Andre McCarthy, Powell and Ross Taylor were all let off the hook.

