Captain Sam Billings says Kent are out for T20 revenge over Lancashire

England's Jos Buttler and Keaton Jennings have both been named in Lancashire's 14-man squad for the opening Vitality Blast quarter-final, against Kent at Canterbury.

Buttler returns to Lightning colours fresh from scoring his maiden Test century, in the third Test defeat to India, while Jennings has the chance to put his five-day struggles behind him after scoring just 33 runs at Trent Bridge.

Lancashire qualified for the last-eight after winning three of their final four group games to finish in third spot in the North Group.

Kent - who lost to Lancashire at this stage of the competition in 2015 - are boosted by the inclusion of Marcus Stoinis in a 15-man squad.

The Australian all-rounder was forced to miss his side's final four group games because of a hamstring problem but has been passed fit to contend for a place in Sam Billings' side.

The winner of the match, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.30pm, will secure their place at Vitality Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston, on September 15.

Kent squad: Billings, Denly, Bell-Drummond, Kuhn, Stoinis, Blake, Dickson, Haggett, Milne, Qayyum, Claydon, Thomas, Podmore, Stewart, Crawley

Lancashire squad: Davies, Lilley, Lamb, Vilas, Buttler, Clark, Faulkner, Brown, Jennings, Parkinson, Watt, Croft, Lester, Zahir Khan