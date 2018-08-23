Cricket Match

Kent

19:00
Lancashire

Teams will be announced at the toss

Kent vs Lancashire

Jos Buttler and Keaton Jennings in Lancashire squad for Vitality Blast quarter-final at Kent

Watch the Vitality Blast quarter-final on Sky Sports Cricket from 6:30pm on Thursday

Captain Sam Billings says Kent are out for T20 revenge over Lancashire

England's Jos Buttler and Keaton Jennings have both been named in Lancashire's 14-man squad for the opening Vitality Blast quarter-final, against Kent at Canterbury.

Buttler returns to Lightning colours fresh from scoring his maiden Test century, in the third Test defeat to India, while Jennings has the chance to put his five-day struggles behind him after scoring just 33 runs at Trent Bridge.

Lancashire qualified for the last-eight after winning three of their final four group games to finish in third spot in the North Group.

Keaton Jennings averages 47.33 in this year's Vitality Blast

Kent - who lost to Lancashire at this stage of the competition in 2015 - are boosted by the inclusion of Marcus Stoinis in a 15-man squad.

The Australian all-rounder was forced to miss his side's final four group games because of a hamstring problem but has been passed fit to contend for a place in Sam Billings' side.

Live Vitality T20 Blast Cricket

Kent vs Lancashire

August 23, 2018, 6:30pm


The winner of the match, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.30pm, will secure their place at Vitality Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston, on September 15.

Kent squad: Billings, Denly, Bell-Drummond, Kuhn, Stoinis, Blake, Dickson, Haggett, Milne, Qayyum, Claydon, Thomas, Podmore, Stewart, Crawley

Lancashire squad: Davies, Lilley, Lamb, Vilas, Buttler, Clark, Faulkner, Brown, Jennings, Parkinson, Watt, Croft, Lester, Zahir Khan

Match Details

Date
23rd Aug 2018
Toss
Teams will be announced at the toss
Venue
The Spitfire Ground

