Keaton Jennings hit a crucial 46 as Lancashire booked their place at Vitality Blast Finals Day with a six-wicket win over Kent in a low-scoring quarter-final at Canterbury.

SCORECARD | DOMESTIC FIXTURES

Leg-spinner Matt Parkinson (3-27) had starred with the ball on a turning track to restrict Kent to 133-9 and despite Jos Buttler falling first ball, Lancashire recovered to win with eight balls to spare.

There were more than a few nervy spells for the visitors in their chase but an unbeaten partnership between captain Dane Vilas (31no) and Jordan Clark (29no) got them home comfortably in the end, securing their place Edgbaston on September 15.

The game began with a bang. Three balls in and Kent were 8-1, two boundaries either side of an almighty mix up between Joe Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond, who sacrificed himself to be run out without facing a ball.

It soon became clear that batting was going to be far trickier than either side would have predicted and the wickets of Heino Kuhn (8) and Denly (13) in the next couple of overs proved as much.

Sam Billings and Sean Dickson tried to rebuild and did so to a degree. However, with plenty of turn on offer, Parkinson soon had them scrambling.

Dickson (17) holed out before, later in the same over, Marcus Stoinis (0) was undone by a beauty that drifted in to pitch on leg and then ripped away, taking the edge on the way to Dane Vilas at slip.

Alex Blake was next to go for four, sweeping from well outside off against Parkinson but picking out Alex Davies perfectly at deep midwicket to leave Kent 77-6.

Billings (37) had continued to bat smartly as wickets fell around him but there was little he could do as left-arm wrist-spinner Zahir Khan ripped one back at him sharply to take the top of off stump.

James Faulkner's slower ball did for Adam Milne first ball and Toby Lester removed Calum Haggett (18) before a useful 24-run partnership between tailenders Imran Qayyum (21no) and Mitchell Claydon (5no) gave the home side hope.

That became belief as Denly (1-30) spun one past Buttler in the first over, the England star stumped for a golden duck by Billings, and Milne bowled Arron Lilley (9) in the next.

From 10-2, Davies (15) and Jennings steadied it for Lancashire but with boundaries hard to come by, Davies' patience eventually ran out and he chipped Qayyum to long off.

Jennings appeared in complete control and advanced to 46 before Qayyum (2-17) spun once past his legs as he advanced and Billings recovered from an initial fumble to complete the stumping.

Kent put on the squeeze but Vilas hit two boundaries as Lancashire took 12 from Claydon in the 15th over to put themselves back in the ascendancy.

Ones and twos kept the game in the balance but a huge maximum from Jordan Clark from the last ball off the 18th left Lancashire needing just 11 from 12 balls.

Back-to-back boundaries from Clark off Milne in the next over sealed the win as Lancashire progress to the last four as they go in search of their second Blast crown.

Watch the second Vitality Blast quarter-final between Durham and Sussex from 6pm, Friday on Sky Sports Cricket.